Aaron Boone still frustrated with safe call that set up Carlos Correa home run: 'Just how the system goes'

Aaron Boone clearly wasn’t over the close play at first base in the top of the eighth inning by the time Thursday’s series finale came to an end.

Jake Cave’s grounder to first base turned controversial when Marwin Gonzalez fielded the bouncer and flipped to Wandy Peralta, but Cave was ruled safe.

The Yanks challenged, and replay review seemed to show that while Peralta bobbled the throw, he may have regathered and clutched the ball against his chest by the time he stepped on the bag, which would have been the second out of the inning with the bases empty.

Instead, it resulted in a go-ahead home run by Carlos Correa.

“What’d you think?” Boone said when asked what he saw on replay after the Yankees’ 4-3 loss.

“Yeah, I think he’s out. And we gotta live with ‘it stands.’ That’s just how the system goes.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)