ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Montgomery County drops to ‘medium’ COVID community level

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Hmw5_0hobp3VQ00

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County has dropped to a “medium” COVID-19 community level, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County announced Friday morning.

According to public health, the county has been experiencing a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past week.

The two-week incident case rate decreased from 399.9 per 100,000 last week to 354.7 per 100,000 this week, public health said.

“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

When a county is designated at a medium level in the CDC’s framework, the following actions are recommended:

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Updated COVID-19 boosters can both help restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination, and can provide broader protection against newer variants.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Follow CDC recommendations if you test positive or are exposed to someone who has COVID-19

For more information on the COVID-19 community levels, you can click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Montgomery County, OH
Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, OH
Montgomery County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Care#Linus Covid#General Health#Montgomery County Health#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Wildlife officials provide update on cleanup efforts at Indian Lake

LOGAN COUNTY — Wildlife officials have provided an update on the ongoing fight against invasive aquatic weeds at Indian Lake. For the last time Burrey Aquatic Restoration operated at Indian Lake last week. The contractor used an aquatic weed cutter machine and was able to remove 2,581 cubic yards of vegetation from the lake over the last 3 months.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

LUMINARIES LINE CITY BUILDING; OFFICER'S CONDITION UNCHANGED

(Richmond, IN)--On Monday night, a group of people went to the Richmond City Building to help with luminaries that now line the sidewalk in front of the police vehicle of Officer Seara Burton. According to RPD, there has been no change in her condition in the last 24 hours. There is also still no posted extradition hearing time for her accused shooter, Phillip Lee. While at the city building Monday night, participant Josh Dyer snapped this incredible picture of the luminaries with a deep blue sky in the background.
RICHMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WLWT 5

Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
NEWPORT, KY
WHIO Dayton

1 person dead after crash in Mercer County

CELINA — One person is dead after an accident Sunday afternoon in Mercer County, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. >>1 dead, 1 injured after accident Saturday in Darke County. Crews responded to report of a crash at around 4:29 p.m. at the intersection of U.S....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy