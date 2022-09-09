Montgomery County drops to ‘medium’ COVID community level

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County has dropped to a “medium” COVID-19 community level, Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County announced Friday morning.

According to public health, the county has been experiencing a downward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past week.

The two-week incident case rate decreased from 399.9 per 100,000 last week to 354.7 per 100,000 this week, public health said.

“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

When a county is designated at a medium level in the CDC’s framework, the following actions are recommended:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Updated COVID-19 boosters can both help restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination, and can provide broader protection against newer variants.

Get tested if you have symptoms

Follow CDC recommendations if you test positive or are exposed to someone who has COVID-19

For more information on the COVID-19 community levels, you can click here.

