Fox17
Degage Ministries to fight food insecurity with fundraiser, Breaking Bread
Food insecurity is a problem across West Michigan with so many adults and children not knowing where their next meal will come from. Degage Ministries serves this population in Grand Rapids and is hosting a fundraiser to support its mission and spread awareness about food insecurity. Breaking Bread will take...
max983.net
West Township Trustee Cabin Removed from Home Site, Officials Prepare for New Home at Memorial Forest
The old West Township Trustee cabin has been successfully taken down from its site on State Road 17. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project began August 16 and ended August 20.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 13
1. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is celebrating the grand opening of the new Litehouse Family YMCA in Lowell. In the former site of impact church, the new YMCA is the result of a nearly two-year fundraising campaign that raised more than $1.1 million for renovations to the building.
Michigan families will be paying more for heating this winter, experts predict
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan families are expected to pay more for home heating this winter. A National Energy Association expects home heating costs will reach the highest level in more than 10 years. "Prepare for the worst," said Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the National Energy Assistance Directors'...
Human swine flu case after Berrien County Fair
A human case of the swine flu, Influenza A (H1N2)v, has been detected in someone had contact with the swine at the Berrien County Youth Fair last month, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Fox17
Solar array cuts Consumers' bill for GR Water Filtration Plant
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you take Lake Michigan Drive all the way to the lakeshore, you're traveling the same path Grand Rapids' water supply takes to town. The journey to town for the water requires non-stop work of massive pumps, moving as many as 55 million gallons of water daily.
WNDU
Niles Township under boil water advisory
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water. That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria. Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An Environmental Feud: Why a Lake Michigan seawall created more problems for downstream neighbors
Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff that provided a panoramic view of Lake Michigan’s endless horizon. But that priceless view may cost Spector more than he could have imagined as ongoing shoreline erosion edges his house ever closer to the bluff’s precipice and crashing waves below.
Fox17
Portage Lowe's employee celebrates 90th birthday with coworkers
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Lowe’s employee celebrated his 90th birthday in Portage on Tuesday. Don Stoneburner has been a cashier at the store for 15 years, and he considers his Lowe’s family as dear to him as his own. “I'm very much surprised,” said Don. “I knew...
Fox17
Benjamin's Hope invites the community to join them for Harvest Fest on Sept. 17
From 3 - 6 p.m. at Benjamin’s Hope, located at 15468 Riley St. in Holland, people can attend this free event. In addition to hayrides, live music, games, first responder vehicles, food, and many hands-on outdoor activities, the Holland Model Train show will also be present with a full HO Train layout.
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022
Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
Inside Indiana Business
What’s driving growth in Elkhart?
The mayor of Elkhart says his community has changed its way of looking at economic development. While the long-time manufacturing hub is still reliant on the vast recreational vehicle industry, it also understands the need to create opportunities and diverse industries to attract new workers. Mayor Rod Roberson says a key is quality of life.
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
michiganradio.org
425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change
Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking to increase by 54 percent
LANSING, MI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is planning the first significant increase in Lake Michigan chinook salmon stocking in years. The DNR announced plans Monday, Sept. 12, to increase the number of chinook, or king salmon, stocked in Lake Michigan from 650,000 to 1 million — a 54 percent increase.
Fox17
Kent District Library hosting six-week Mental Health Wellness series in September & October
It's no secret that we should all be making our mental health a priority, but what does that look like? Many people don't always know where to start, and that's why the Kent District Library is teaming up with Spectrum Health to make access to mental health care easier for everyone.
Fox17
Jacob's Financial Services: How to keep your money safe during a recession
You can't take money with you, but many approaching or in retirement have a vice-like grip on the money they've worked so hard to achieve over the years. But with the right planning, you don't have to worry about outliving your money. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services joins the...
WILX-TV
Human case of swine flu found in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v, otherwise known as “swine flu,” in the state. MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are urging fairgoers to take precautions to prevent infection at upcoming fairs where swine may be exhibited.
