Berrien County, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 13

1. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is celebrating the grand opening of the new Litehouse Family YMCA in Lowell. In the former site of impact church, the new YMCA is the result of a nearly two-year fundraising campaign that raised more than $1.1 million for renovations to the building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Solar array cuts Consumers' bill for GR Water Filtration Plant

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you take Lake Michigan Drive all the way to the lakeshore, you're traveling the same path Grand Rapids' water supply takes to town. The journey to town for the water requires non-stop work of massive pumps, moving as many as 55 million gallons of water daily.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Niles Township under boil water advisory

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Township is under a boil order for water. That’s according to township officials who reached out to 16 News Now and confirmed the township’s water supply tested positive for traces of bacteria. Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until...
NILES, MI
Fox17

Portage Lowe's employee celebrates 90th birthday with coworkers

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Lowe’s employee celebrated his 90th birthday in Portage on Tuesday. Don Stoneburner has been a cashier at the store for 15 years, and he considers his Lowe’s family as dear to him as his own. “I'm very much surprised,” said Don. “I knew...
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
Grand Rapids Kids

Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022

Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Inside Indiana Business

What’s driving growth in Elkhart?

The mayor of Elkhart says his community has changed its way of looking at economic development. While the long-time manufacturing hub is still reliant on the vast recreational vehicle industry, it also understands the need to create opportunities and diverse industries to attract new workers. Mayor Rod Roberson says a key is quality of life.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Father, son buy historic Kizer House

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
SOUTH BEND, IN
michiganradio.org

425,000 people in Michigan may have a hard time seeing this bird; that could change

Some visitors to two of Michigan’s state parks will see something they’ve never fully seen before: the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows of fall. About one in every 12 men is colorblind, and one out of every 200 women is. That's about 425,000 people in Michigan who cannot see about 90% of the hues and shades visible to the rest of the population. Some colors are indistinguishable. For many with colorblindness, reds look brown. Green seems sort of brown or gray. A northern cardinal’s red might not stand out against the green tree leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Human case of swine flu found in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced a human case of Influenza A (H1N2)v, otherwise known as “swine flu,” in the state. MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are urging fairgoers to take precautions to prevent infection at upcoming fairs where swine may be exhibited.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

