bronx.com
NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, Shahidul Islam, 37, Arrested
On Sunday, September 12, 2022, the following 37-year-old male off duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 107th Precinct in Queens. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
VIDEO: Armed suspects in Mercedes wanted in gunpoint robbery on Bronx street
Police are searching for two suspects wanted in the gunpoint robbery of two men sitting inside a car in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Heartless attack outside S.I. Ferry terminal: Man, 40, bashed victim, 78, with cane, say cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Brooklyn man smashed a 78-year-old victim so hard with a cane outside the St. George Ferry Terminal two months ago that the cane snapped, prosecutors allege. Vladimir Jospeh, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, faces first-degree robbery and other charges stemming from...
Suspect fleeing police dies on subway tracks after trying to jump to train in the Bronx
One suspect tried to flee by jumping onto a moving train from the platform. He landed between car and then fell under the train, where he made contact with the third rail.
Watch: 2 men robbed while sitting in parked car in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Armed suspects ambushed and robbed two men sitting in a parked car Saturday in the Bronx, police said. The victims, 22 and 24, were in the vehicle near 229th Street and Bailey Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. when a black Mercedes-Benz sedan pulled over and two armed suspects got out of […]
Bronx subway robber pinned by train, killed by 3rd rail while fleeing police; 3 others in custody
A subway robber was killed Tuesday morning after fleeing NYPD officers and becoming pinned underneath a train at a Bronx station, police said.
Bronx armed mugger fleeing NYPD falls between subway cars, electrocuted by third rail
An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
2 men shot in the Bronx, police say
JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
Boy, 16, robbed, carjacked by group of men in the Bronx, suspects sought
A 16-year-old was robbed and carjacked in the Bronx last month and police are searching for four men they say are responsible.
pix11.com
Man behind bars for armed robbery charged in fatal Brooklyn shooting, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man who was already behind bars for allegedly stealing a Cartier bracelet was charged Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Brooklyn earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday. Tyress Blackman, 27, has been locked up at Rikers Island since late January in an unrelated...
NBC New York
SUV Sought in Airsoft Pistol Attacks on NYC Pedestrians
Cops are looking for a person in an SUV who allegedly hit three pedestrians in two separate airsoft pistol attacks in the same area of Brooklyn on the same day earlier this month, authorities say. According to police, a 28-year-old woman was walking near Wythe Avenue and Grand Street just...
Video: Attempted Shoplifter Sucker Punches 69-Year-Old Bodega Worker in Queensbridge
The police released a video Monday that features a crazed shoplifter sucker punch a 69-year-old bodega worker in the face inside a store located by NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. The suspect entered the bodega, located at 21st Street and 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, before stuffing his front pocket with a food item.
NBC New York
NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops
Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
Watch: Robber shoves woman, 77, to the ground while fleeing Manhattan store
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A thief fleeing a Manhattan bookstore Saturday shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground, rendering her unconscious, authorities said. The robber was running from security at the Barnes and Noble on East 17th Street in Union Square at around 12:20 p.m. when he barreled into the woman as she walked […]
