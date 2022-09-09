ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

bronx.com

NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, Shahidul Islam, 37, Arrested

On Sunday, September 12, 2022, the following 37-year-old male off duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 107th Precinct in Queens. criminal obst​ruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2300 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 44th Precinct in tne Bronx. Arrested:. Julio Alcantara-Santiago. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. sexual abuse;. forcible touching. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx armed mugger fleeing NYPD falls between subway cars, electrocuted by third rail

An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

SUV Sought in Airsoft Pistol Attacks on NYC Pedestrians

Cops are looking for a person in an SUV who allegedly hit three pedestrians in two separate airsoft pistol attacks in the same area of Brooklyn on the same day earlier this month, authorities say. According to police, a 28-year-old woman was walking near Wythe Avenue and Grand Street just...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops

Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

