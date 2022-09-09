Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rails to trails taking shape in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Traveling without a vehicle is about to be a little bit easier in Albert Lea as a former railroad is set to become a new trail for the community. Albert Lea is one of 13 Minnesota cities and counties to receive planning assistance from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city says it could not have come at a better time.
KAAL-TV
Demolition of 2 downtown Albert Lea buildings underway
(ABC 6 News) – Demolition was underway Tuesday morning of two vacant buildings in downtown Albert Lea. The Albert Lea City Council on Monday night authorized emergency spending of up to $250,000 for the removal of the two buildings located at 324 and 332 Broadway Avenue. Drivers and pedestrians...
KAAL-TV
Mason City to flush water mains beginning Sept. 19
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City Water Supply Division announced they will beginning flushing water mains in the northeast quadrant of town beginning Monday, September 19. The affected areas will be east of Federal Ave. and north of Highway 122. The city says water customers may...
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling Iowa landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties.
Cedar Falls Restaurant To Close Doors ‘Temporarily’
It's never a good thing when a favorite local business shuts down, even if it's allegedly temporary. The news came out on Monday afternoon that a Cedar Falls restaurant that's been open for a little over a year might not be around for much longer. In a Facebook post from Carter House Market & Cafe, the restaurant staff announced the business' imminent closure.
KAAL-TV
Celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week
(ABC 6 News) – Global logistics company C.H. Robinson honored truck drivers on Monday for their hard work delivering goods the world depends on. Albert lea held its inaugural in-person event to thank truck drivers with food and prizes. “It’s not just work, it’s a lifestyle,” Cody Griggs, the...
KAAL-TV
Truck driver celebration in Albert Lea Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Eden Prairie, MN based, C.H. Robinson, is kicking off Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 11-17) with an event planned Monday afternoon in Albert Lea. The campaign kicks off at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea from 3 to 7 p.m. During the event, representatives...
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s Time! Popular SE Minnesota Restaurant And Bar Re-Opening Thursday.
Big newz for fans of Suze! Susie's Roadhouse is reopening Thursday (September 15, 2022) just 36 miles south of Rochester, Minnesota. Susie's Roadhouse, 407 Main St in Ostrander, Minnesota, closed down a couple months ago to remodel, do a deep clean, and get ready to open again under new ownership. Despite a delay thanks to shipping issues, Susie's will be open Thursday.
KAAL-TV
Future of LOSST at stake
(ABC 6 News) – Special election day is here for residents of Mason City — and this year voters could pick to do away with something that’s been in the river city for years. It’s called ‘LOSST’ or the local option sales and service tax....
KIMT
Two men sentenced for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a Halloween beating in Floyd County. Brandon Patrick Starkey, 29 of Charles City, and Zachary James Starkey, 29 of Charles City, have pleaded guilty to willful injury and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to willful injury and assault causing bodily injury.
KCRG.com
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday afternoon crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded after receiving a report of a 3 vehicle accident at State Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue. John Egts from Shell Rock, driving a 2019 Ford F150, was stopped, facing westbound on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myalbertlea.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Freeborn County on Thursday
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a motorcycle vs vehicle crash at 6:03. pm on 09/08/2022. It was determined the motorcycle; a 2006 Harley Davidson was. traveling northbound on 640 th Ave by the intersection of 285 th St. The motorcycle was. driven by 54-year-old Steven Kip...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Rainfall Totals from Friday/Saturday
After a very fall-like cold front Friday and this Saturday, the skies are finally clearing! Here's how much rain we saw. Most of us saw about half an inch to an inch of rain during this time. The highest recorded total in Iowa was New Hampton at 1.53". In Minnesota it was 1.12".
KIMT
North Iowa woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, pot pleads guilty
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, and pot is taking a plea deal. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Court documents state Hungerford was arrested after a search of her home in September 2021 found over...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on February 9th has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year-old Ashley Marie White, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee was convicted and sentenced Tuesday to 66 months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, under the influence of a controlled substance. A felony 5th degree drug possession charge, plus a gross misdemeanor charge for driving after cancellation, inimical to public safety and a petty misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia in the case against White were dismissed with her guilty plea, and White pleaded guilty to the felony 1st degree DWI charge on July 11th.
KAAL-TV
Rain Returns For The Weekend
Just like the end of last week, we are watching the end of this week for our next rain chance. Unfortunately it won’t be coming at the most opportune time, as Friday marks Homecoming for Albert Lea, & a few other schools in our area. Rain will be already around the area, along with a few rumbles of thunder, by kick-off, with the rain chances lasting through the games, throughout Saturday, before wrapping up early on Sunday.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines, fees on felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor DWI and theft by swindle charges in Mower County District Court
A Rochester woman facing several charges in Mower County District Court, including a felony drug possession charge and gross misdemeanor DWI charges stemming from traffic stops in May, August and September of 2021, plus a gross misdemeanor theft by swindle charge stemming from an incident in the city of Adams in March of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees.
KAAL-TV
The Hormel Institute hosting ‘Passport to STEM’ event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Institute will be hosting a ‘Passport to STEM’ event on Saturday, September 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event is part of Austin’s “Welcoming Week.”. The family-friendly event will include hands-on science experiments and learning stations, the...
Comments / 0