Just like the end of last week, we are watching the end of this week for our next rain chance. Unfortunately it won’t be coming at the most opportune time, as Friday marks Homecoming for Albert Lea, & a few other schools in our area. Rain will be already around the area, along with a few rumbles of thunder, by kick-off, with the rain chances lasting through the games, throughout Saturday, before wrapping up early on Sunday.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO