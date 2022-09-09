ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why isn’t Emmerdale on ITV tonight?

By Joanne Kavanagh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Soia_0hoboX3A00

EMMERDALE fans are used to seeing the soap on weekday nights on ITV.

But tonight (September 9, 2022) the show is taking a break to make way for some very special programming.

Why isn't Emmerdale on ITV tonight?

Emmerdale is not on tonight as ITV has changed their programming schedule in order to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead of the soap being on at 7.30pm, there will be an extended ITV Evening News programme.

This programme will also cover King Charles' speech, which is due to take place at 6pm.

After the news at 8.30pm, there will be a special tribute programme called Queen Elizabeth II - The Longest Reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ro4JV_0hoboX3A00
Emmerdale is popular evening soap on ITV1 Credit: Alamy

Presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, this one off show will explore Her Majesty's historic reign on the throne.

ITV has also confirmed that all advert breaks have been pulled from its main channel until further notice, as a mark of respect.

When is Emmerdale back on?

Emmerdale will return to its usual slot of 7.30pm on ITV on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The show is one of the few soaps that is on every weekday.

This means you can watch it Monday to Friday on ITV at 7.30pm.

Any missed episodes can be watched on the ITV Hub.

What is Emmerdale about?

The series is set in Emmerdale (known as Beckindale until 1994), a fictional village in the Yorkshire Dales.

A farmhouse, Emmerdale Farm, was the original focal point of the show when it first broadcast in 1972.

The farm was the home of the Sugden family, having been purchased by Jacob Sugden in the 1930s.

However, the show has evolved and is now about all the people who live in the village.

All you need to know after Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCRtf_0hoboX3A00

THE nation is in mourning after beloved Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96 - here is all you need to know about Her Majesty's glorious life and what's next.

Where is Emmerdale filmed?

When Emmerdale first catapulted onto our screens back in 1972, it was filmed in the village of Arncliffe in North Yorkshire.

In 1975, the fictional village moved to West Yorkshire in order to cut production costs and was filmed in another real-life village, Esholt in Shipley.

The exterior scenes of the soap were filmed at Esholt for 22 years but by 1998 local residents had grown tired of the production crew’s presence and the tourists the soap was attracting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Daf7r_0hoboX3A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4kKb_0hoboX3A00

ITV then set up a replica of Esholt on the outskirts of Leeds for external filming.

Interior scenes are shot at ITV’s studio in the city.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jonathan Dimbleby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv#North Yorkshire#Itv Evening News#Emmerdale Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will wear veils to the Queen’s funeral

Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Sussex may be sporting black veils on the day of the Queen’s funeral, due to a long-held royal tradition.Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8 September at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.In the days since Her Majesty’s death, her coffin has been transported from Aberdeenshire to Edinburgh, where it laid in rest for 24 hours, before being transported to Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening (13 September).The Queen spent her finale evening at Buckingham Palace and will be transported to Westminster Hall via a procession on Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How will flights be disrupted during the Queen’s procession and funeral?

London Heathrow airport is warning of disruption for nearly two hours on Wednesday as the late Queen’s coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.The aim is to “ensure silence over central London” as the procession moves.The UK’s busiest airport says there will be “further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday 19 September” – the day of the funeral.In addition, the Scottish airline Loganair says it will not operate flights during the funeral.What is happening today?At 2.22pm, the Queen’s coffin will begin its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – a journey of about one mile through...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
735K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy