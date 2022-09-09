Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police continue to investigate pedestrian fatality on Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police continue to investigate a pedestrian fatality. According to Police, it happened Monday evening at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Today traffic officers continue to investigate. Police say the 69 year old male pedestrian was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Police say the driver remained on scene.
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
wach.com
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
One person dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon car accident in Sumter county. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell the accident happened a little after 1 pm on Monday afternoon. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Narrow Paved road when...
4 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina crash involving wrong-way driver
Traffic is being diverted to HWY 901 and HWY 9 in Chester County.
WIS-TV
One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County. The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road. The driver of a Chevy Tahoe and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when...
cn2.com
Wrong Way Driving Accident Takes 4 lives
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on I-77 early Sunday morning led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured. Parents of Thomas Grant III, 19, of Columbia who was killed told our news partners...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
WLTX.com
Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
WIS-TV
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
WIS-TV
Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
WLTX.com
One dead in Newberry County crash on Old Whitmire Highway
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing preliminary information regarding a deadly crash that happened in Newberry County on Friday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash happened on Old Whitmire Highway roughly four miles north of Newberry around 5 p.m. Bolt said the crash involved a 1997...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies look to identify burglary suspect
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Broad Street in Sumter. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance video robbed the ‘Yogi Stop’ convenience store after breaking in through the front door. Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole cash, alcohol, and cigarettes before taking off. Officials say the man has a goatee type beard and tattoo on his left bicep they believe may be fairly noticeable.
coladaily.com
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
wach.com
One dead after collision in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
