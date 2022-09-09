ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police continue to investigate pedestrian fatality on Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police continue to investigate a pedestrian fatality. According to Police, it happened Monday evening at Broad River Road and Omarest Drive. Today traffic officers continue to investigate. Police say the 69 year old male pedestrian was walking westbound across the road as the car traveled southbound on a green light. Police say the driver remained on scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Accidents
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Accidents
News19 WLTX

One person dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an afternoon car accident in Sumter county. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell the accident happened a little after 1 pm on Monday afternoon. A Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Narrow Paved road when...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, two injured after Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision in Sumter County. The collision occurred on Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m. near Goodman Road. The driver of a Chevy Tahoe and passengers were traveling south on Narrow Paved Road when...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Wrong Way Driving Accident Takes 4 lives

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on I-77 early Sunday morning led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured. Parents of Thomas Grant III, 19, of Columbia who was killed told our news partners...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pedestrian#Accident#Richland Co#Nissan Armada
WLTX.com

Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Teen arrested this morning after shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a teen, they say, was involved in a shooting this morning. The incident occurred on Sept. 12 around 1 am at Sutters Mill Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found shell casings outside of a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WIS-TV

Teen arrested in connection with shooting in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Sutters Mill Road on Monday around 1 a.m. Deputies found shell casings outside the home and observed damage to...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

One dead in Newberry County crash on Old Whitmire Highway

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing preliminary information regarding a deadly crash that happened in Newberry County on Friday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash happened on Old Whitmire Highway roughly four miles north of Newberry around 5 p.m. Bolt said the crash involved a 1997...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies look to identify burglary suspect

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Broad Street in Sumter. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance video robbed the ‘Yogi Stop’ convenience store after breaking in through the front door. Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole cash, alcohol, and cigarettes before taking off. Officials say the man has a goatee type beard and tattoo on his left bicep they believe may be fairly noticeable.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market

A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in accident on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a Thursday night accident in northeast Richland County. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper David Jones reported that the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. on US-1/Two Notch Road at the intersection of Nates Road -- just past the I-20 interchange.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy