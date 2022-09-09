ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Woman, teen killed in Creek County crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people, including a child.

Around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 8, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle accident along OK-48 near Bristow.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two people trapped inside a 2017 Chevy Colorado.

Investigators say the driver, 66-year-old Estle Roach, and a 14-year-old boy were both pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash and details about the accident remain under investigation.

