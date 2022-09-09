ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about the proposed Boston to Montreal train service

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The daily train service would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMnNU_0hobnsM600
François Rebello, a former Québec politician and rail enthusiast, has been working with Fondation Trains De Nuit to get the project in motion. The Boston Globe

The idea of an overnight train service between Boston and Montreal is gaining steam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFcJD_0hobnsM600

The Montreal-based nonprofit group Fondation Trains De Nuit, or Night Train Foundation, is proposing a daily night train between the two cities that would make stops in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

It’s not a new idea. The group completed a feasibility study more than five years ago and attracted the interest of New England states before the project lost momentum after it was determined that the Canadian tracks needed about $100 million in updates and repairs, according to The Boston Globe.

Earlier this month, about 60 international business and government leaders gathered in Coaticook, Quebec, to discuss renewed interest in the proposal.

“Maine is a tourist place. We get lots of people from Boston and from Quebec who visit us, particularly during the summer — and other times as well,” Republican State Senator Richard Bennett of Maine said in an interview at the meeting. “And I think more avenues and more ways to explore the area may be a little less stressful than driving a car on the highway or through the mountains. It might be a very attractive option.”

Old Orchard Beach has long been a popular destination for Canadians. In 2019, 5.4 million Canadian visitors visited Maine and spent an estimated $1.2 billion.

François Pepin, president of Fondation Trains De Nuit, said private companies that would benefit from the service, as well as the rail owners, are interested in helping financially with the project, according to the Globe. The foundation will also apply for grants from the Canadian government.

“I think the greatest challenge is going to be to organize all of the various parties, particularly those who control the avenues, the rail lines, that will be used,” Bennett said. “There are actually four different rail companies between Montreal and Boston.”

Here’s what to know about the proposed train service.

When might the train service begin?

2025 or 2026

How many passengers will the train hold?

120 passengers in sleeper and 70 in coach

How much will tickets cost?

One-way tickets would begin at about $150

What will the route be?

The proposed route between Montreal and Boston is as follows: Canadian destinations Montreal, Candiac, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Farnham, Bromont, Magog, Sherbrooke, and Coaticook; and U.S. destinations Island Pond in Vermont; Berlin and Gorham, N.H.; Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach, Maine; Durham, N.H., and Boston.

How long would the route take?

14 hours

What would the experience be like?

“You can easily imagine what it would be like to depart Montreal, have your meal on the train, go to the bar car and have a drink, watch some entertainment, and then go to sleep,” said François Rebello, a former Québec politician and rail enthusiast who has been working with Fondation Trains De Nuit, according to The Boston Globe. “You wake up in the morning, and you’re at your destination.”

