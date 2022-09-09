Read full article on original website
Joan Shelley's 'The Spur' is evocative, immediate — and a return to familiar ground
When Joan Shelley last visited the World Cafe, it was for her album Like the River Loves the Sea. The Kentucky singer-songwriter had left the comforts of home to write and record in Iceland. Her latest, The Spur, is an evocative and immediate album and a return to more familiar ground, as she reflects on starting a family with her longtime partner and now husband, Nathan Salsburg. In this session, Joan joins us for a mini-concert, performing songs from The Spur.
Remembering jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis who has died at age 87
Ramsey Lewis has died. A statement on his Facebook page says he spent his last hours peacefully at home in Chicago. He was a pianist, and you could say that his legacy is extending the life of jazz. In 1965, jazz music seemed to be on the way out of fashion, when Lewis and his trio recorded the song "The In Crowd."
NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts followed a visit to a noisy bar at SXSW in Austin
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Years ago at South by Southwest, NPR's Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson were straining to hear folk singer Laura Gibson at a noisy bar in Austin. They walked away unsatisfied. So they invited Gibson to perform at NPR's offices right at Boilen's desk - a sort of tiny concert, you might say. In the years since, the Tiny Desk has since hosted some of the biggest names in music. And later today, NPR Music releases its 1,000th Tiny Desk concert. Congratulations from MORNING EDITION.
