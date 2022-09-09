Historic marker, ham supper and a BioBlitz event: Community news update

Lions Club provides benches to local towns

DOVER — The Dover, Rollinsford and South Berwick Lions Club, through a very successful recycling effort, as part of the Trex “Nextrex” challenge, have donated five benches to local towns. The benches are made from recycled plastics, including grocery bags, produce bags, and other soft plastics, which are delivered to collection locations by the communities. Lions Club volunteers collect the plastic at area transfer stations and other locations, weigh and deliver to participating retailers, and ultimately the plastics are transformed into lovely benches complete with commemorative plaques.

Lions member Matt Randall, who was instrumental in initiating this effort, states, “Everyone should start saving plastic bags, baggies, and plastic wrappers so we can turn them into park benches to beautify our neighborhoods. Let’s keep the bags from ending up in a landfill or the ocean. Together we can make a big difference with small actions.”

One bench is located just outside the Town Hall in Rollinsford. Another sits at the transfer station in South Berwick. Lions member Caleb Allen states, “Having the bench at the transfer station in South Berwick allows residents to see the end result of their efforts, and encourages them to continue to recycle these plastics that would otherwise end up in our landfills.”

Disposition of the remaining three benches will be decided at the September Lions Club meeting. They encourage all residents to attend these meetings, which are held on the first and third Wednesday of each month in Dover.

For more information about the Dover, Rollinsford, South Berwick Lions Club, visit www.facebook.com/DRSBLionsClub .

2 Tech events this week

PORTSMOUTH - There are two technology business mixers this week. On Wednesday Sept. 14, there will be a TechWomen Power Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Portsmouth County Club. Register at nhtechalliance.org/event .

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, there'll be an eBrew from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. Event is free to attend but register ahead of time at eventbrite.com/e/ebrew-september-tickets .

Seacoast Science Center to mark 30 years

RYE — Seacoast Science Center has been an anchor institution for coastal and marine science education since it opened its doors in 1992. Located in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, N.H., the Center features aquariums, indoor touch tanks, interactive exhibits, and naturalist-led programs and events that teach people about our coastal and marine environment.

“Since the day we opened our doors, our mission has been to help people gain a deeper understanding of our coastal and ocean environment and to evoke a greater appreciation for our natural world.” said Karen Provazza, SSC’s Chief Communications Officer. “We want people to not only know why ocean health matters; we also want to inspire them to take action to help make a difference.”

This year, the Center celebrates 30 years of providing conservation education. “We know that it is up to each us to care for, and about, the future of our planet,” said Provazza. “This year has been full of special programs, exhibits, and events that help us expand our reach and inspire more people to become stewards of the sea.”

“We have had overwhelming support from our community through the years. The Center was built on a strong foundation of volunteerism and philanthropy and the tradition continues. Our corporate and institutional partners have been instrumental in helping us reach our goals and ensure a bright future. We see visitors and once young campers returning with their children again and again. There is no greater proof that we are creating positive change in the community and that is worth celebrating!”

Seacoast Science Center’s 30th Birthday Celebration will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. Held under their festive seaside tent the event will honor the past, celebrate the impact SSC has made in the community, and provide a glimpse of the institution’s vision for the future. The celebration includes giant lawn games, dancing with The Music Man DJ, a silent auction, libations, and a light dinner catered by Thyme and TIDE. Tickets for the 30th Birthday Celebration are available at www.seacoastsciencecenter.org .

Madbury Church Ham and Bean Supper Sept. 17

MADBURY — Nothing says New England like a Ham and Bean Supper. Madbury United Church of Christ, will hold one on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy baked ham from George Calef’s Fine Foods in Barrington, a variety of homemade baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, assorted breads, a 21-item salad bar, and beverages. A highlight is delicious handcrafted fruit and cream pies for dessert.

Tickets are $12 for adults and children age 12 and older. Kids under 12 are $6 and families are $28. Join us once again at the Madbury Town Hall at 13 Town Hall Road. All are welcome.

Seabreeze Quilt Guild hosts workshop

PORTSMOUTH — Seabreeze Quilt Guild will sponsor a workshop Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Portsmouth Senior Center, 125 Cottage St., Portsmouth . This workshop features Bob Harrison of Bob’s Featherweights of “Ocean Waves Quilting Company”. The workshop is limited to 18 students. He will show you how to maintain your featherweight and keep it in tip top condition.

The cost is $40 for the four-hour workshop. Please contact Jane Shouse at shouse555@comcast.net for payment and workshop details and what to bring. There will be group and one on one instruction available.

Unveiling of official Lafayette Trail historic marker

DOVER — The Lafayette Trail, Inc. will be unveiling an official Lafayette Trail historic marker in Dover, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. The unveiling will take place near the Lafayette Building, by Dover City Hall and St Thomas Episcopal Church at 5 Hale St., Dover.

The Lafayette Trail, Inc. has donated over 100 markers across the United States to mark the journey of Revolutionary War hero General Lafayette across the country during his grand tour in 1824 and 1825.

The marker in Dover will be the latest in the Granite State. It follows markers already installed in Cornish, Claremont, Newport, Bradford, Hopkinton, Concord, Derry, Pembroke, Durham, North Hampton, Portsmouth, Greenland, and Warner.

To find out more about the national initiative, visit thelafayettetrail.org or call Julien P. Icher, president of The Lafayette Trail, Inc. at 603-845-6929.

Seacoast Science Center hosts 20th annual BioBlitz event

RYE — The Seacoast Science Center will hold its 20th annual BioBlitz on Saturday, Oct. 1. BioBlitz is a dawn-to-dusk Community Science event where families can discover the amazing biodiversity of Odiorne Point State Park while helping field experts collect data.

BioBlitz offers exciting opportunities for all ages to gain knowledge and skill in their favorite area of nature. Exploration teams will be birding, searching for insects, snakes and amphibians, exploring the freshwater pond and salt marsh, tracking mammals, identifying plants and seaweeds, tide pooling and more. You can sign up to participate in all or part of the day.

BioBlitz is a great way to excite children about science and a rare opportunity to learn from biologists working in the field. Odiorne’s 135 acres and seven distinctly different habitats make it a unique and fascinating place to explore and learn.

If you are not up for scouring the park, there is still plenty to explore in the Center’s Gregg Interactive Learning Studio. There, you will see samples of species collected by naturalists and learn about the identification process. You’ll see amazing images on the big-screens, observe insects through microscopes, see samples of seaweeds and fungi, and connect with many spirited nature-lovers.

Participants are asked to help make this event Zero Waste by packing refillable water bottles and reusable lunch and snack containers. Team leaders will review how to explore responsibly and leave no trace. We will collect specimens for observation and identification only, to be later returned to their habitat.

Since the first BioBlitz in 2003, the total number of species identified in Odiorne tops 2,520. This extremely valuable catalog serves as a snapshot of the biodiversity of flora and fauna in the region.

To learn how you can help the Center add to the list, find a detailed schedule, and register visit www.seacoastsciencecenter.org . The event is free for members of the Seacoast Science Center; $15 for non-members ages 12-adult; $10 for non-members ages 3 to 11. Please contact Katie Brodeur at 603-436-8043 or k.brodeur@sscnh.org for more information or to inquire how groups can get involved.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Historic marker, ham supper and a BioBlitz event: Community news update