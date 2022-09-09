ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Mom fans fear franchise will be officially canceled after Next Chapter’s premiere ratings plummet

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqerW_0hobnjen00

TEEN Mom fans fear the MTV franchise might be canceled after show ratings plummeted.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter failed to land on the Top 50 Cable Telecasts during the September 6th premiere, according to ShowBuzzDaily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fj00h_0hobnjen00
Ratings for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter were low Credit: MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ing1B_0hobnjen00
Fans are speculating that the Teen Mom franchise will be canceled Credit: Youtube/MTV's Teen Mom

About 203,000 viewers tuned in during the Next Chapter premiere.

The Season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2 brought in double the amount of viewers with 459,000.

The premiere of Next Chapter became one of the least-watched episodes in the popular franchise's history, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

