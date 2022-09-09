Teen Mom fans fear franchise will be officially canceled after Next Chapter’s premiere ratings plummet

TEEN Mom fans fear the MTV franchise might be canceled after show ratings plummeted.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter failed to land on the Top 50 Cable Telecasts during the September 6th premiere, according to ShowBuzzDaily.

Ratings for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter were low Credit: MTV

Fans are speculating that the Teen Mom franchise will be canceled Credit: Youtube/MTV's Teen Mom

About 203,000 viewers tuned in during the Next Chapter premiere.

The Season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2 brought in double the amount of viewers with 459,000.

The premiere of Next Chapter became one of the least-watched episodes in the popular franchise's history, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.