Briefs: U.S. Constitution Fair in Galion

Public invited to celebrate the U.S. Constitution's birthday

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot invites everyone to its free U.S. Constitution Fair that will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North (Ohio 598).

This is a "come and go" event celebrating the 235th birthday/signing of the U.S. Constitution featuring educational displays, free resource/teaching materials, kids art activities, movie showings, speaker/presenters, hotdogs and popcorn. A historical reenactor will portray Benjamin Franklin and will interact with attendees.

For more information, please contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679.

Bulldogs Backers Night set for Saturday

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Athletic Boosters Club and Crestline Youth Sports are hosting the second annual Bulldogs Backers Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Hub at Village Square. The presenting sponsor of the event is Covert Manufacturing, and it will include a reverse raffle, silent auction and 50/50. Bulldogs Backers Night will also serve as Alumni Night for the Crestline Harvest Festival which is the same weekend.

Funds raised will be used to fulfill funding requests of Crestline High School sports teams and continued improvements to the ballfields and concession stands for Crestline Youth Sports.

The event is free and open to anyone age 21 and over. Local band Crossfire will play at the Central Park Gazebo from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. A cash bar and light snacks will be available.

Silent Auction items include tickets to the Cleveland Browns and San Diego Chargers game on Oct. 9, a metal Brutus Buckeye sign, and various donated gift baskets and gift certificates.

Other event sponsors include the Crestline Railroad Community Center, VFW Post 2920, Park National Bank, The Crestline Advocate, and Anthony Lee Screen Printing.

Vision Support Group to meet Wednesday

There will be a meeting for people who have fading eyesight from 2 to 3:15 pm. Wednesday at the FC Bank Community Room, 105 Washington Square in Bucyrus. People attending this support group meeting exchange ideas on how they deal with reduced vision. There are also catalogs of low vision equipment available to help people function better with the vision they have.

For more information, call Joy at 419-563-8679.

Genealogy Society to feature guest speaker Thursday

The Crawford County Genealogy Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St. Gerry Payn of Wooster will be presenting a program and pictures about President Lincoln’s funeral train.

