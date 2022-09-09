ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

Briefs: U.S. Constitution Fair in Galion

By Staff report
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago

Public invited to celebrate the U.S. Constitution's birthday

GALION — From Citizen to Patriot invites everyone to its free U.S. Constitution Fair that will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Galion Grace Point Life Activity Center, 683 Portland Way North (Ohio 598).

This is a "come and go" event celebrating the 235th birthday/signing of the U.S. Constitution featuring educational displays, free resource/teaching materials, kids art activities, movie showings, speaker/presenters, hotdogs and popcorn. A historical reenactor will portray Benjamin Franklin and will interact with attendees.

For more information, please contact Carol at 419-468-2944 or Greg at 419-468-4679.

Bulldogs Backers Night set for Saturday

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Athletic Boosters Club and Crestline Youth Sports are hosting the second annual Bulldogs Backers Night from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Hub at Village Square. The presenting sponsor of the event is Covert Manufacturing, and it will include a reverse raffle, silent auction and 50/50. Bulldogs Backers Night will also serve as Alumni Night for the Crestline Harvest Festival which is the same weekend.

Funds raised will be used to fulfill funding requests of Crestline High School sports teams and continued improvements to the ballfields and concession stands for Crestline Youth Sports.

The event is free and open to anyone age 21 and over. Local band Crossfire will play at the Central Park Gazebo from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. A cash bar and light snacks will be available.

Silent Auction items include tickets to the Cleveland Browns and San Diego Chargers game on Oct. 9, a metal Brutus Buckeye sign, and various donated gift baskets and gift certificates.

Other event sponsors include the Crestline Railroad Community Center, VFW Post 2920, Park National Bank, The Crestline Advocate, and Anthony Lee Screen Printing.

Vision Support Group to meet Wednesday

There will be a meeting for people who have fading eyesight from 2 to 3:15 pm. Wednesday at the FC Bank Community Room, 105 Washington Square in Bucyrus. People attending this support group meeting exchange ideas on how they deal with reduced vision. There are also catalogs of low vision equipment available to help people function better with the vision they have.

For more information, call Joy at 419-563-8679.

Genealogy Society to feature guest speaker Thursday

The Crawford County Genealogy Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St. Gerry Payn of Wooster will be presenting a program and pictures about President Lincoln’s funeral train.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Briefs: U.S. Constitution Fair in Galion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County

MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio

LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patriot, OH
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Crestline, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bucyrus, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Galion, OH
Galion, OH
Society
Galion, OH
Government
Bucyrus, OH
Society
Bucyrus, OH
Government
columbusnavigator.com

7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget

Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout...
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#The U S Constitution#Popcorn#Bulldogs Backers Night#Crestline Youth Sports#Covert Manufacturing#Crestline High School
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent hunting leases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to prison in connection with his execution of a scheme to solicit payments from dozens of individuals in exchange for purported hunting leases he had no rights to sell. According to court documents, throughout 2019, Nathanal L. Knox, 30, of Ohio,...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

America’s Floor Source building $30M headquarters and showroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — America’s Floor Source is ready to expand its own home. The Columbus-based retailer and service company has been adding new markets via acquisitions in Cincinnati and Kentucky in recent years. Now it’s turning its attention back to the local market. The company is building a new $30 million headquarters […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
841
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy