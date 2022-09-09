ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 Manager 2022 causes a stir as Max Verstappen gets angry over his teammate’s rating

By Georgina Young
The US Sun
 4 days ago
F1 MANAGER 2022 released two weeks ago, and one top driver has hit back at the game over the rating given to his teammate.

The world champion F1 driver, Max Verstappen, is known for his love of video games.

The rating that offended Verstappen. Credit: Frontier Developments

Former racing partner, Alexander Albon, revealed that Verstappen likes to open a few FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs before some qualifying sessions.

Despite his love of games, the F1 superstar was angry at the studio behind F1 Manager after the game gave his teammate a “ridiculously low” rating.

In the F1 Manager series, it is not only the drivers who get a rating, but every member of each racing team.

Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, has been given a rating of 84 in F1 Manager 2022.

This places him as the fifth best race engineer in the game behind Peter Bonnington, Riccardo Musconi, Riccardo Adami, and Ben Michell.

Lambiase — who Verstappen refers to as GP — spoke with the driver about F1 Manager on the radio during a recent Grand Prix in the Netherlands.

Verstappen was recorded saying: “And I think your rating went up, GP, by plus two.

“I think you’re getting close to 90 now.”

While this could have been an off-hand remark, Verstappen spoke further about Lambiase’s rating at a press junket ahead of a Grand Prix in Italy.

Answering a question from a reporter, the world champion responded: “His rating is ridiculously low.

“Someone completely drunk must have made up that rating.

“So I'll speak to the people in charge."

Unlike FIFA, once someone’s F1 Manager ratings are decided, they are very unlikely to change.

We will have to wait until F1 Manager 2023 to see if Lambiase finally gets the score Verstappen thinks he deserves.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

The US Sun

