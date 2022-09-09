Read full article on original website
Dubai Metaverse Firm MetaFi Secures $3 Million Funding from Industry Heavyweights
DUBAI, U.A.E.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- UAE-based company raised the new funding from an array of big names in the Web3 industry: DoublePeak Group, Maven Capital, OKX Blockdream Ventures, Megala Ventures, Magnus Capital, Legion Ventures, SL2 Capital, X21 Digital, Good Games Guild, MetaGaming Guild, Mintable Go! Fund, and Athena Ventures were among the participants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005956/en/ Dubai Metaverse Firm MetaFi Secures $3 Million Funding from Industry Heavyweights (Graphic: Business Wire)
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
