Chattanooga, TN

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
LAKE VIEW, AL
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA
Public Safety
BREAKING AND ENTERING A VEHCILE AND A STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED

Prepared by Matt Crum, Asst. Chief of Police and Agency PIO. On September 8, 2022 at approximately 7:35PM patrol officers responded to Stop to Save to investigate reports of a possible fight taking place in the parking lot between a male and female. When officers arrived on scene, they found that the people in the supposed fight had already left the premises. According to a witness, a white dodge truck was circling the parking lot. This truck parked next to a vehicle which did not belong to them and a female exited the white truck and began going through that other vehicle. At this time an altercation broke out between the female and male who was driving the white truck, and they left. While officers were on scene at Stop to Save, a vehicle matching the description of the suspects vehicle wrecked on County Road 72 just outside Fyffe. Fyffe Police Department as well as the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office helped in the apprehension of Rebecca Ann Wallace, who was arrested for Breaking and Entering a Vehicle (13A-8-11(b).
RAINSVILLE, AL
Two Men Recognized for Heroism in Rustic Village Apartment Fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fire Department Operations Chief Rick Boatwright was on his way to work when he saw black smoke billowing over Highway 58. The Rustic Village Apartment Complex was on fire, and emergency services had yet to arrive. But a civilian, Jimmy Franklin, was on the scene, trying...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Train Wreck in Lindale, Georgia on Saturday Morning

A train accident occurring in neighboring Floyd County, Georgia was reported at 4:15 Saturday morning. The accident, taking place in Lindale hampered traffic all the way from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome. Rome police say two coal cars came off the track near Park Avenue – and one of those engines broke loose and continued towards Rome, colliding with a southbound train off of Riverbend.
LINDALE, GA
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield

This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
Police arrest Colleton Co. murder suspect in Rome, Ga.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child. According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning. Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

