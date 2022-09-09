Read full article on original website
Alabama man who allegedly stole Tennessee ambulance, crashed into police car has died
An Alabama man arrested earlier this year after allegedly stealing an ambulance at Erlanger hospital and later crashing it into a patrol car has died. Timothy Burt, 66, of Fort Payne, was detained after Hamilton County deputies and Chattanooga police officers responded to a call about an ambulance being stolen by a hospital patient, according to an affidavit.
WTVC
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
WTVC
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
WTVC
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
wvlt.tv
Plane crashes near airport runway in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A single engine plane carrying two people crashed near the airport runway at Lovell Field, according to officials with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “There was no fire and there were no serious injuries,” CFD officials said. “Both passengers were out of plane on CFD’s arrival.”...
WTVC
Residents making noise over Chattanooga request for additional quarry in same neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Residents in the Black Creek area are no strangers to the sound of blasting, with a quarry situated in the area. But, the request for an additional quarry in the area is drawing fire from a nearby neighborhood and nature center, with concerns there will be even more blasting in the area.
WAFF
Franklin Co. Tennessee Sheriff searching for homicide suspect
FRANKLIN Co, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that is a suspect in a criminal homicide. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Steve Henley is a suspect in a criminal homicide and was last seen on foot near Norwood Creek Rd.
WTVC
Recognize them? 'Tiara bandit,' accomplice sought in Catoosa County after storage burglary
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying 2 burglary suspects, one of whom chose some notable headgear while committing the crime. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page calls the man seen in surveillance photos the 'Tiara Bandit.'. The sheriff's office...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
southerntorch.com
BREAKING AND ENTERING A VEHCILE AND A STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Prepared by Matt Crum, Asst. Chief of Police and Agency PIO. On September 8, 2022 at approximately 7:35PM patrol officers responded to Stop to Save to investigate reports of a possible fight taking place in the parking lot between a male and female. When officers arrived on scene, they found that the people in the supposed fight had already left the premises. According to a witness, a white dodge truck was circling the parking lot. This truck parked next to a vehicle which did not belong to them and a female exited the white truck and began going through that other vehicle. At this time an altercation broke out between the female and male who was driving the white truck, and they left. While officers were on scene at Stop to Save, a vehicle matching the description of the suspects vehicle wrecked on County Road 72 just outside Fyffe. Fyffe Police Department as well as the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office helped in the apprehension of Rebecca Ann Wallace, who was arrested for Breaking and Entering a Vehicle (13A-8-11(b).
WTVC
Pit bull attacks, kills man in Polk County, sheriff's office says
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A dog attacked and killed a man at a home in Polk County Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Steve Ross says the dog, a pit bull, was owned by the man's family, and identifies the victim as 32-year-old Rusty Shane Burris.
WDEF
Two Men Recognized for Heroism in Rustic Village Apartment Fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Fire Department Operations Chief Rick Boatwright was on his way to work when he saw black smoke billowing over Highway 58. The Rustic Village Apartment Complex was on fire, and emergency services had yet to arrive. But a civilian, Jimmy Franklin, was on the scene, trying...
WTVC
Chattanooga police investigating fatal crash on Fairview Rd. Saturday morning
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at 7:13 a.m. It happened at the 5300 block of Fairview Rd. According to preliminary details, upon arrival, EMS pronounced the 36-year-old female victim dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with...
Franklin County homicide suspect arrested twice in a matter of weeks, had lengthy criminal history
Family of the victim says they did all they could in this case with an order of protection in place against the suspect, who was arrested twice in just the last couple of weeks for violating it.
weisradio.com
Train Wreck in Lindale, Georgia on Saturday Morning
A train accident occurring in neighboring Floyd County, Georgia was reported at 4:15 Saturday morning. The accident, taking place in Lindale hampered traffic all the way from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome. Rome police say two coal cars came off the track near Park Avenue – and one of those engines broke loose and continued towards Rome, colliding with a southbound train off of Riverbend.
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
Police arrest Colleton Co. murder suspect in Rome, Ga.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child. According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning. Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding […]
