'Running is privilege and running for Liza is also a privilege': Hundreds 'finish Liza's run' for Eliza Fletcher

A week after the abduction and killing of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher while she ran near the University of Memphis, hundreds of women lined up in Memphis to finish her run.

"I know you need this, I know Memphis needs this. I know we're stronger together. And I know none of us are alone," Charlie Hayden, one of the event organizers , said at the start of the event. "Start your watches, turn your lights on. Get your GPS, get your buddy. If you didn't come with one, make one."

Spectators lined parts of the 8.2 mile course, holding signs and candles. Memphis police blocked traffic on eastbound lanes of Central Ave. for the run.

"Running for those who can't" was a common refrain throughout the morning.

"Just being a runner, and having a share of experiences, nothing super dangerous, but enough that you're vigilant, and when you run when it's convenient and you know you're at risk, it's just something to keep in mind," said Mary Unverferth, one of the runners. "So running is a privilege and running for Liza is also a privilege."

Finishing Liza's Run: Runners across the world join in finishing her run one week after Eliza Fletcher was abducted

Remembering Liza: A makeshift memorial for pops up at University of Memphis campus

A dedicated runner, Fletcher, known to family and friends as "Liza," finished the 2019 St. Jude marathon with a time of 3:26:09, a fast enough time to qualify for the Boston Marathon, one of the most elite marathons in the world. Out of all the women running the St. Jude marathon that year, she finished 22nd.

The massive, four-day search for Fletcher transfixed Memphis and drew national attention. Non-family abductions are rare , but most women runners have experiences being harassed or followed on runs.

There was a sentiment that Fletcher could have been any one of the women gathered to finish her run. A few runners came to the run with pepper spray, or personal alarms.

"This is probably the only run where I won't need this," one runner joked to her friends about her pepper spray.

Running past the spot where Eliza Fletcher was abducted

Runners started at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, before running down Central Ave. to the spot where Fletcher was abducted. There, many paused to leave a flower or candle at the memorial. A group of women ran with yellow roses to leave there.

"When Mary [Unverfeth] said 'how do you feel,' I just said 'heavy'" one of the runners, Paaton Karel, said about being at the memorial. "Very heavy, lots of chills."

The location of the memorial was striking for many runners. Some commented on how tired they were at that point of the run, and how tired Fletcher must have been the morning she was abducted. Others were hit by how safe the location felt.

More: Officials call reported abduction, death of Eliza Fletcher an 'isolated attack by a stranger'

More: Kidnappings are rare for Tennessee college campuses. Still, MPD plans to boost U of M presence

"I was struck by, the safest part of the run was once you got on campus," Unverfeth said. "So for the memorial to be along the route, at the safest part. It just really sank in, safety is so elusive. Vigilance is not going to protect you, this could happen to anybody."

'This Little Light of Mine'

Fletcher was a pre-K teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School and a mother of two. Described as "full of life" by George Robertson, the senior pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, Fletcher was by all accounts a kind and caring teacher and mother.

A video of her singing "This Little Light of Mine" to her students went viral following her abduction.

Angela Jolly and Bennie Crowder took Lily Grace Crowder to the run. Lily Grace was in Fletcher's class in 2020. It was her first year at St. Mary's, Jolly said, and Fletcher made it a great experience.

"She always had a smile, always had an influence on Lily," Jolly said. "Just a positive attitude, when Lily started at St Mary's. Amazing influence."

Across the country , running groups and individual runners dedicated their morning runs to Fletcher, sharing the event on social media under the hashtag "Finish Liza's Run."

"I am a University of Memphis graduate, and used to walk and run these streets everyday when I lived on campus for three years,"PKarel said. "Just the impact it's made on me, also being a single women in the city of Memphis who does life a lot alone and so just remembering to be cautious but also to not let fear stop me from doing hard things."

Gina Butkovich covers DeSoto County, storytelling and general news. She can be reached at 901-232-6714 or on Twitter @gigibutko.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: 'Running is privilege and running for Liza is also a privilege': Hundreds 'finish Liza's run' for Eliza Fletcher