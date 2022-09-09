Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Douglas Henry Mellum
MADISON – Douglas Henry Mellum, age 58, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1963, in Madison, the son of Ivan and Arlette (Reddeman) Mellum. Douglas is survived by his son, Dustin D. Mellum; sister, Gerri S. (Bob) Manka; and...
Channel 3000
Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger
Madison – Tracy Lee (Peters) Persinger, age 59, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1963, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Carol (Knee) Peters. Tracy graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1981. She worked at...
Channel 3000
Judith S. Stafford
Judith S. Stafford age 81 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Schmitt Woodland Hills following an illness. She was born on April 8, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Clark) Curtis. Judy was married on November 5, 1958 to Willliam “Bill” Stafford in McGregor, Iowa. Judy worked 28 ½ years at Allen-Bradley in Richland Center.
Channel 3000
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a scripture wake service at 3:45 PM, visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Shawn Alan Bryant
SUN PRAIRIE – In the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, God called home Shawn Alan Bryant, age 50, while surrounded by family and loved ones. A warrior of lung cancer for seven years, he had suffered well and is now resting well. Shawn was born on March...
Channel 3000
Dixie Bruer
MADISON – Dixie Bruer, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. She was born on Jan. 22, 1943, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of Ralph and Catherine (Dixon) Dulin. Dixie graduated from Madison East High School in 1961. She was united in marriage to Dennis...
Channel 3000
Gladys Mae Muth Hendricks
Gladys Mae Muth Hendricks, 101, of Richland Center, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on February 6, 1921, the first of seven children to Louis and (Maude) Smith Muth. She married the love of her life, Jesse Hendricks, on January 27, 1940, in Dubuque. They celebrated their 52nd Anniversary before he passed away on September 11, 1992. They took many trips in the United States and spent winters in Florida until 1991. Gladys’ husband, son, and son-in-law built a cabin at Nelson Lake near Hayward and they spent many weekends there with family and friends, hunting, fishing and just being together. They lived in Rockbridge until 1964 when moving to their new home in Richland Center.
Channel 3000
Neil V. McKenna
Neil V. McKenna, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. A Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Inurnment will be at Lima Union Cemetery at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials may be made to the Neil V. McKenna Memorial fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Berkley Brown
Berkley Brown passed away on Saturday, September 10th at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Oregon, Wisconsin at 92 years of age. Berk left behind his best friend and loving wife of 68 yrs., Dorothy (Collins) Brown. Berk was born and raised in Boscobel Wisconsin then left for the Air Force in Biloxi Mississippi where he met his wife. He spent his years living in Pass Christian Mississippi then relocated to Wisconsin to be near family. Berk is preceded in death by his mother, Nell Brown, Father Harry Brown, brother Bradley Brown, sisters Jo Baumgartner, Jean Brickson and Betty Ann Austin.
Channel 3000
Karen K. Kroll
Karen K. Kroll, age 74, passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 after a brief challenge with cancer. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma on Feb. 5, 1948. Karen was united in marriage to Michael Kroll on Apr. 30, 1973. She was employed in various positions and most recently retired from the National Parks Service office in Madison. From a young age she would ride her bike to clean horse stalls; this lead to her lifelong love of horses. She and Mike enjoyed their own horses at their ranch in the Arena Township for 29 years. Karen appreciated the time and relationships she developed as the Past President of the Wisconsin Horse Council. Besides horses, Karen loved her dogs and cats and was very athletic and participated in many sports. Karen and Mike also volunteered with Big Brothers and were the first couple to be matched with Big Sisters in the Madison area.
Channel 3000
Harrison “Harry” Paul Rohde
Harrison “Harry” Paul Rohde, age 18, passed away on September 10, 2022, at Agrace Hospice after a courageous battle of recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme Brain cancer. He was born on December 11, 2003, to Jeffrey & Sonia (Olesch) Rohde in Madison, WI. Harry graduated from DeForest High School this past June. He planned to study business and accounting and join his brother Henry at UW Whitewater. Harry loved reading, music, dogs and playing games with his friends. He will be missed and live on in the hearts and memories of many.
Channel 3000
David Elmer Voltz
David Elmer Voltz, 82, of Mauston passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Dave was born on January 3, 1940 the eldest son of Charles and Genevieve (Babcock) Voltz. Dave was united in marriage to Beverly J Kimball on January 28, 1958.
Channel 3000
Lorraine Sylvia Johnson
STOUGHTON – Lorraine Sylvia Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1939, in Bristol, Wis., the daughter of Otto Kittilson and Olga (Herheim) Kittilson. Lorraine graduated from Sparta High School and from...
Channel 3000
Channel 3000
Linda Langer
Linda Langer, age 75, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Per Linda’s wishes, no services will be held. Linda was born July 11, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Jack and Linda (Caliendo) Denton. Besides being surrounded by family, her greatest joys were making homemade apple pies, cooking for holiday dinners, nature and animals, and putting up the Christmas tree in October.
Channel 3000
Gerald Louis Polkinghorn
MADISON – Gerald L. Polkinghorn, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Madison, the son of Wilfred Polkinghorn and Marion Heise. Jerry married Betty Polkinghorn in June of 1959. Jerry worked...
Channel 3000
Channel 3000
Gerald “Jerry” L. Evanoff
Gerald “Jerry” L. Evanoff, 84, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, September 17th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Bill Vasey officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Saturday, September 17th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Channel 3000
Channel 3000
