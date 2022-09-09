ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives confiscated cash, firearms and drug paraphernalia during a search after local residents reported suspected drug activity at a Sidney home.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the office had received information from concerned citizens that a home on Fairmont Drive was involved in drug activity. The office began to investigate, keeping surveillance on the home for an extended amount of time.

A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

During the process of serving the search warrant, the Sheriff’s Office said a woman drove up to the home and walked inside, leaving a short time after. During a traffic stop, detectives found that the woman had bought THC wax from one of the home’s occupants.

“The execution of this narcotics search warrant would not have been possible without the reporting of the tips,” Sheriff James Frye said. “I would like to personally thank those citizens who were observant of their neighborhood and called in to report the suspicious activity. Anyone suspecting illegal activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to call in.”

This case remains under investigation, the release said. Criminal charges are still pending at this time.

