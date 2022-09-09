Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul Announces $35 Million for Supportive Housing Projects Statewide
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the availability of $35 million in funding to provide supportive services for affordable housing projects statewide. The seventh round of funding through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative will help cover operating expenses for 1,400 units of permanent supportive housing that will help reduce housing instability among vulnerable populations in New York.
Gov. Hochul talks about rise in antisemitism at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Last month Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to support and honor holocaust survivors in educational, cultural, and financial institutions. Today, Gov. Hochul highlighted her offices continued efforts to combat this issue. “Let’s just hit it right out there, the rise in antisemitism is a deep...
Sheriff Launches New Push Responding To NY’s Concealed Carry Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new push to help law enforcement easily identify businesses welcoming lawful concealed carry practices is underway in Chautauqua County. “It’s basically a 8 ½ by 11 poster that businesses or private residences can place on their window acknowledging the new law that came out that went into effect this month. That anybody going into a private residence or business, if they were to carry a weapon into there, they could be violating the law. The way the law is written it that you have a signage stating that you’re allowing them into the private business with a concealed carry weapon,” explains Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone.
Unsettled Weather To Start The Week
JAMESTOWN – Showers will return to the region on Sunday. The unsettled weather pattern will remain in place through at least mid-week. Light rain showers will overtake the area from South to North on Sunday and be more consistent across the Southern Tier and Northwestern Pennsylvania. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures not making it much past the upper-60’s or lower-70’s.
