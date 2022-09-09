Pa. voters ought to be able to see Fetterman debate before they cast ballots | Letter

I drove a commuter bus for New Jersey Transit for 23 years. And the most memorable driving occasion for me didn’t occur while doing the line work. Instead, the most memorable time was a particular assignment that I agreed to do. It was shortly after the Twin Towers fell in Downtown Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. I was called into the supervisor’s office of New Jersey Transit’s Ironbound Garage in Newark. He offered me a chance to help transport the Salvation Army volunteers to and from Ground Zero. I agreed to drive whatever the assignment entailed. Another driver, Bobby, was to join me.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO