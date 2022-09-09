Pa. voters ought to be able to see Fetterman debate before they cast ballots | Letter

Read full article on original website
Pa. election 2022: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor
HARRISBURG — The 2022 election for Pennsylvania governor is coming soon, and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you are prepared to make your choice. The state’s governor wields a vast amount of power. They propose a yearly spending plan that sets the course for months of policy debates with the General Assembly on issues including education spending and taxes.
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
Proposed expansion of Pa.-N.J. natural gas pipeline is focus of October hearing
A proposed expansion of an existing natural gas pipeline from northeastern Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey is the focus of a state regulatory hearing next month. Williams proposes the enhancement of its Transco Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC line, in what’s being called the Regional Energy...
Long-awaited Wawa in Lower Nazareth set to open Thursday
Patrons Thursday will finally be able to shop at the Lehigh Valley’s newest Wawa store. The store at 4089 Jandy Boulevard in Lower Nazareth Township is hosting a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Wawa will distribute limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts to the first 100 customers beginning at 8 a.m.
Here’s where to get updated COVID vaccines in the Lehigh Valley
In an effort to help mitigate a potential COVID-19 surge this fall, the Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering clinics to administer the newly-authorized and updated vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week granted emergency use authorization of the...
Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings
Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
We have solutions to prevent highway collisions with deer. Time to start using them. | Letter
It’s not the deer’s fault. They’ve been here for a million years and we arrived yesterday with cars and high speed highways. Last year, 1,255 injuries and 13 deaths were attributed to collisions with deer. These accidents can be easily prevented by separating the wildlife population from...
New omicron COVID-19 booster available at Giant in-store pharmacies
Giant said today the updated COVID-19 booster shots specifically designed to protect against the newest variants, called BA.4 and BA.5, are available at its in-store pharmacies. Giant said pharmacies that have the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine can administer the booster to people 12 years old and older. Pharmacies with the Moderna...
Shooting threat led to closure of Parkland School District buildings last week, cops say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a statement from Parkland School District Superintendent Mark Madson. A threat to shoot people at Orefield Middle School led to the closure of Parkland School District buildings last Thursday and Friday, South Whitehall Township police said. Township police Monday afternoon released...
Portland Generating Station redevelopment approved after heated Upper Mt. Bethel meeting
Emotions were running high for some attendees of a land development meeting in the Slate Belt Monday night. Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors approved conditional preliminary approval for a proposed development at the former Portland Generating Station at 5027 River Road. The approval was granted to RPL East,...
Aldi planning new Lehigh Valley store near Dorney Park
Aldi plans to open a new store in coming months at the Dorneyville Shopping Center in South Whitehall Township. Around 20,000 square feet are being renovated at the shopping center, 3245 Hamilton Blvd. David Manhardt, the township’s director of community development, said the building once housed a Laneco supermarket before changing hands and eventually, sitting vacant. Other tenants in the shopping center near Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom include a Chicken Lounge & Grill, Pizza Hut, Subway, BounceU, nail salon and medical offices.
Origins of a cold case: The shocking murder of a Lehigh Valley Realtor, unsolved after 25 years
The death of Charlotte Fimiano was chilling for Lehigh Valley Realtors. The 40-year-old real estate agent’s body was found 25 years ago this week, strangled and shot at a home she was showing in Lower Saucon Township, just outside Hellertown. Her killer remains unknown. It has become one of the Lehigh Valley’s most notorious cold cases.
My experience driving an NJ Transit bus in the weeks following the 9/11 attacks | Opinion
I drove a commuter bus for New Jersey Transit for 23 years. And the most memorable driving occasion for me didn’t occur while doing the line work. Instead, the most memorable time was a particular assignment that I agreed to do. It was shortly after the Twin Towers fell in Downtown Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. I was called into the supervisor’s office of New Jersey Transit’s Ironbound Garage in Newark. He offered me a chance to help transport the Salvation Army volunteers to and from Ground Zero. I agreed to drive whatever the assignment entailed. Another driver, Bobby, was to join me.
Prison for shooter in Lehigh Valley road rage incident that wounded 11-year-old
A near collision on a major road prompted “road rage” driving that lasted for miles, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that left one driver’s 11-year-old daughter wounded. The girl was shot in the back on Thanksgiving 2021 on Third Street in Whitehall Township, according to Lehigh...
Lehigh Valley weather: Some more rain chances before a lovely stretch of sunny days
A couple more unsettled weather days are in the offing in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey before things settle down and several sunny and warm days follow, according to the National Weather Service. A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives after 2 p.m. Monday — with the threat...
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at St. Luke’s after crash, Lehigh County coroner says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
New Poconos Park venue opens with plans to host 2-day country festival
A new major entertainment venue opened its doors on Thursday, and its first big event is slated for next weekend. Poconos Park, a more-than-200-acre facility, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the venue, which includes the Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. New music real estate company From The Roots reached a multi-million-dollar deal this summer to buy the property, which is located in the Mt. Laurel area of Lehman Township, and in a few short months, was ready to launch the new complex with a two-day event on Sept. 16 and 17.
Comedy icon Adam Sandler kicking off tour this October in Allentown
Adam Sandler, comedian-actor-singer extraordinaire, is gracing Allentown with his presence for one stop on his 15-date tour. The PPL Center announced the show on Monday as Sandler announced the whole tour on his Twitter page. The tour, which will feature a “surprise guest,” according to the poster, kicks off on Oct. 21 in Allentown, giving Lehigh Valley residents the first taste of the Sandman’s new material. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on Friday.
Texas man pulled over with 4 kilos of cocaine in pickup on I-78 in Williams Township, police say
A 35-year-old Texas man, who had 4 kilograms of cocaine in a pickup truck on Interstate 78, was arrested Friday morning after a traffic stop, Pennsylvania State Police report. Jorge Garza Jr., of Laredo, just before noon drove past a SHIELD Unit trooper from the state police Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, court papers say. Garza was in a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup east on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
