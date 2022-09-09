Read full article on original website
Baskin Robbins Coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center
Back in January, @themocosource reached out to let us know that Baskin Robbins would be coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center and we now have confirmation from klnb that the ice cream shop will be coming to the vacant space next to Suburban Hair and Linda’s Nails. Baskin Robbins joins a growing list of restaurants that are all expected to open in the redeveloped MV shopping center by the end of the year that includes Antojitos Salvadoreños Isabel, Boo Boo Pho, Dickey’s BBQ, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, and Kobe Japan. The new Starbucks is at the former site of the Montgomery Village Denny’s (19290 Montgomery Village Ave) opened in last month.
Report: Flip’d by IHOP to Open on September 20
Flip’d by IHOP is set to open in Downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday, September 20, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A company representative confirmed the opening date in an email to the Source. We reported last year that Flip’d by IHOP, a new fast-casual concept from...
Where You Can Still Find Some of Your Favorite Ichiban Restaurant Dishes in Gaithersburg
A big loss was felt in the community when Ichiban Restaurant at 637 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg closed its doors on September 12, 2021 after over 35 years in business. Ichiban specialized in Korean BBQ and sushi, and was known for their popular lunch buffet. But did you know that the former owners, which took over the restaurant in 2005, also own two other locations that offer many of the items found on the Ichiban menu?
Filo Cafe, a new Filipino restaurant, is Coming to Rockville
Filo Cafe, a self-described “mom and pop restaurant” that will offer Filipino cuisine, is coming to 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy. The restaurant, which announced in August that it is hoping to open this month (September), will take over the storefront that was previously home to NYC Pizza and Subs. Last week the restaurant posted on its social media that it is hiring for kitchen staff and cashier positions. We’ll have updates and additional information as the restaurant prepares to open.
WTOP
Tabard Inn turns 100: Have a look around
Tabard Inn is the oldest continuously operating inn in D.C., and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington recently presented its owners with an honorary Milestone Rammy Award, marking Tabard’s 100th anniversary this year. With a name drawn from Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” the original Tabard Inn opened its doors in...
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Germantown
Crumbl Cookies is now open at 20650 Seneca Meadows Pkwy, in what used to be home to Sprint, next to Sally Beauty in Germantown. The store is open Monday-Thursday 8am-10pm and Friday & Saturday 8am-midnight. Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location at Federal Plaza in Rockville in 2020 and the upcoming Crumbl location at 277 Kentlands Blvd, next to Panera, is expected to open within the next month.
Montgomery County ABS’s Oak, Barrel & Vine Coming to Gaithersburg Square
Coming soon signage is up for Oak, Barrel, and Vine at 512 N. Frederick Ave. in the Gaithersburg Square shopping center, next to Lil’ Cakes & Creamery and the recently opened Five Below. The county-run beer, wine, and liquor store will feature a tasting room with beers on tap and space to hold events hosted by local breweries and distillers.
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WJLA
Food pantry, free thrift store at Lakeforest Mall is helping thousands of Md. families
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Local nonprofit So What Else recently hit record-breaking days of service to the community -- providing approximately 51,000 meals to over 2,000 families during two recent Fridays. The continuous long lines forming at the food pantry and the massive amount of food heading out the...
Catonsville chef sweeping the country with homemade lasagna
Well, there is a lot of love with, “Lasagna with Love.” This is a pasta roots effort that is sweeping the country.
Rio Grande Grill in Germantown Has Been Sold, Will Reopen Under New Ownership
Rio Grande Grill at 13541 Clopper Rd in the Seneca Plaza shopping center in Germantown has been sold. Former owner Erika Myers tells us that the new owners will be keeping the same name and menu. The restaurant is currently closed for renovations and is expected to reopen in a few weeks.
Beyond MoCo: DP Dough is Coming Back to College Park
DP Dough is making its return to College Park, MD nearly three years after closing its doors in January 2020 at 8145 Baltimore Ave. The Columbus, Ohio-based chain will be returning to College Park, this time at Terrapin Row, according to signage that’s up at 4200 Hartwick Rd.- In...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland
A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
Today’s Rental was chosen for the price of a 2 bed and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1st Street NW near Bates Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 2br – 750ft2 – Sunny, renovated 2-bedroom garden unit (Washington DC (Shaw area/Truxton Circle)) The Place:. This is a beautiful, spacious, renovated 2 bedroom apartment with full bathroom, full kitchen...
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
Fryer’s Roadside Available for Sale in Colesville
Fryer’s Roadside, described as “a traditional walk-up window Chicken Shack/Ice Cream Stand”, is available for sale for an asking price of $150,000. The restaurant, located at 12830 New Hampshire Ave (former location of Chopaan Kabob House) in Colesville’s Meadowood Shopping Center, has been open for a little over a year.
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine to Open in Gaithersburg
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced it will be opening a brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Jazzy Seafood. No opening date has been announced but the owners tell us they hope to open in about a month. You can find their food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
Experience Senior Living Plans 26-Story Community Within Strathmore Square Mixed-Use Development in Bethesda, Maryland
BETHESDA, Md. — Experience Senior Living, a seniors housing developer, has unveiled plans for The Reserve at Strathmore Square. The project will be part of Strathmore Square, a planned arts-centric mixed-use community located in north Bethesda above the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red Line Metro station and adjacent to the Strathmore Music Center.
Unclaimed $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Gaithersburg
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg. The ticket remains unclaimed as of September 12, according to the Maryland Lottery. Other MoCo winners from the past week include a $10,000 scratch off sold at 7-Eleven (121 Kentlands Blvd) in Gaithersburg, a $15,000 Keno ticket sold at Brighton Beer & Wine (225 Muddy Branch Road) in Gaithersburg, and a $10,606 Racetrax ticket sold at Sunshine Ethio (6907 New Hampshire Ave) in Takoma Park.
