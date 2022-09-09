Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mighty Fine Donuts to reopen early Wednesday morning
An Erie staple is set to reopen once again after a key member of staff overcame medial issues. Mighty Fine Donuts on Parade Street is set to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. This was the second temporary closure this year for the historic donut shop as the owner underwent a medical procedure back […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
Burglar makes off with mink pelts, foreign country flags, other items
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A mish-mash of items were stolen during a recent burglary in Warren County. The burglary occurred sometime between 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 17 on Campbell Hill Road in Triumph Township. The 81-year-old homeowner was not home during the burglary. PSP reported that the stolen items include taxidermy […]
YourErie
Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street
Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Sinclairville Resident Accused Of Almost Shooting Man During Alleged Altercation
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old Sinclairville resident is accused of discharging a shotgun almost striking a man during an alleged altercation in the Town of Stockton. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Waterman Road back on August 28th. Following an investigation, Kaelyn...
wnynewsnow.com
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest
BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
wnynewsnow.com
Remembering Nala: ‘Queen of the Zoo’
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo has a number of well loved animals and fan favorites, but perhaps none of them compare to Nala, the African Lioness. She’s affectionately nicknamed “Queen of the Zoo.”. “Nala has been a beloved member of the Erie Zoo...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Look to Identify Suspect in Theft from Vehicle at Erie Bluffs State Park
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a purse and credit cards from a vehicle at the Erie Bluffs State Park. It happened sometime between 7 and 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s credit cards were then used at the Walmart in Edinboro around 8 p.m. the same night to...
RELATED PEOPLE
d9and10sports.com
Oil City RB Knox in Rare Air as Possibly Only 3-time 400-yard Rusher in PA History
OIL CITY, Pa. – Oil City junior Ethan Knox is believed to be the first running back in Pennsylvania High School history with three 400-yard rushing games and the first with back-to-back 400-yard games. Records show 48 players in Commonwealth history to rush for 400 yards in a game...
wnynewsnow.com
One Charged After Jamestown Police Recovery Fentanyl, Meth, In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
wnynewsnow.com
Village Of Mayville Sues Chautauqua County Over Water Well Contamination
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County is being sued by the Village of Mayville for $2.5 million dollars for contaminating water wells during fire training exercises. As first reported by WRFA Radio, a summons was filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday. Village officials are seeking...
WFMJ.com
Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen
A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Stolen Vehicle, Loaded Handgun
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Jamestown man is facing several charges after police allegedly busted him with a stolen vehicle and loaded handgun on Sunday. Officers with Jamestown Police say Nelson Hernandez was allegedly observed driving a stolen vehicle in the area of North Main and 6th Streets around 3:20 p.m.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Searching for Stolen Excavator in Venango County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of an excavator in Venango County. It was reported Friday to troopers. The equipment was stolen from an address in the 500 block of Warren Rd. in Sugarcreek Borough sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9, according to State Police. The excavator is...
wnynewsnow.com
Area Boy Scouts, Volunteers Join Forces To Cleanup Jamestown Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown area boy scouts and other volunteers have joined forces to help clean up trash on the city’s southside. Those from Cub Scout Pack 123 of Jamestown and Troop 133 of Frewsburg, their parents and other volunteers spent the day Saturday cleaning up the McKinley Avenue area in Jamestown.
erienewsnow.com
Lockdown Set to Perform at Albion Area Fair this Friday
From the big county fairs to the small community fairs, it's safe to say we've had our fair share of fair fun this summer. The annual Albion area fair kicked off on Tuesday, out in western Erie county. Organizers call it the biggest little fair around. They said the mission...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
YourErie
2022 Erie Marathon kicks off at Presque Isle
Runners took to Presque Isle this morning in the rain for the Erie Marathon. The full marathon serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and due to this, it brought out people from all over. One man competing was called a pacer and led a group of other runners with a certain finish time […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced For Threatening A Police Officer With A Knife
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old man will spend four years in state prison after he was sentenced on felony charges this week for threatening a police officer with a knife in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Juan Resto was previously convicted of...
YourErie
Defunct garbage company due in court over cleanup of transfer station
A legal battle involving a now defunct trash disposal company will be in Crawford County Court Tuesday afternoon. This is what the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg looked like when the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ordered a cleanup in August. Now, Judge Francis Schultz is being asked to enforce that order. A spokesperson […]
Comments / 0