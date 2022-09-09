WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys. After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO