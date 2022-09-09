Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
voiceofalexandria.com
AG Josh Kaul says he will file abortion lawsuit against district attorneys if GOP leaders keep argument
Late last month, Republican legislative leaders asked a Dane County court to dismiss a lawsuit against them that challenges Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban because, while they make the law, legislators don’t enforce it. On Monday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said if the leaders don’t drop their challenge,...
wearegreenbay.com
DOJ files lawsuit against Wisconsin rental property, alleges discrimination of gay tenant
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A recently filed lawsuit by The Justice Department alleges that the owner and managers of a Wisconsin rental property harassed a tenant for multiple reasons including his sexual orientation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, it has joined The Justice Department in announcing the...
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police union lawsuit threatened; service weapon concerns
MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) say they expect to file a lawsuit against the city over the department's service weapon – after several unintended discharges. The Milwaukee Police Department switched to a SIG Sauer P320 9mm duty weapon in 2019. In 2021, the MPA let...
seehafernews.com
Police Union To Sue Milwaukee Over Service Weapons
The Milwaukee Police Association says it will file a lawsuit against the city over the service weapons officers carry. The union says those guns fire on their own. An officer was wounded Saturday night in the latest incident. Association President Andrew Wagner says the weapons need to be replaced. The...
WISN
Milwaukee police union threatens lawsuit over gun discharge danger
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee after the third incident in two years of a department-issued service weapon firing on its own. The most recent incident happened Saturday night when a Milwaukee police officer accidentally shot another officer near...
Expert: Gag order in Wisconsin absentee ballot fraud case makes sense with political case
MADISON, Wis. — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who was charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots, can no longer talk to the media about his case due to a judge’s order. The move made sense, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor John Gross, who said the...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Association to file suit against city after 3 instances of weapons firing on their own
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Association plans to move forward with a lawsuit against the city after another officer's gun went off even though the trigger was not pulled. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when an officer's gun discharged by itself while still in the holster,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near Milwaukee's Barack Obama School, 2 charged
MILWAUKEE - Two from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a shots fired incident Sept. 7 near Milwaukee's Barack Obama High School that led to a pursuit and crash. Jesse Ellis, 17, faces four charges: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and fleeing/eluding an officer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
Dead fetus discovered in Milwaukee, police seeking mother
Milwaukee police say they found a deceased fetus on the road near 84th and Holt Sunday morning. Officials are investigating and foul play is not suspected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News
John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
wtmj.com
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth being investigated for fund misappropriation
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds. “The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime,” an anonymous Kenosha County leader tells TMJ4 News. Milwaukee County...
wlip.com
Man Eludes Deputies In Chase After Shoplifting Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who eluded deputies following a shoplifting incident. It happened just before 5 PM yesterday at the Somers Walmart. Reports say that after the suspect nabbed electronic devices he struggled with a store security officer before leaving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys. After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Officer Accidentally Shot By Fellow Officer
A 41-year-old Milwaukee police officer suffered a leg wound Saturday night when a fellow officer’s gun discharged, striking the victim in the leg. He is expected to recover. The officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash when a vehicle struck an unoccupied building. Police say a 35-year-old officer’s gun discharged...
Comments / 0