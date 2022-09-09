ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor race; Evers, Michels on crime

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin voters say crime is one of their top issues. In eight weeks, they will choose between Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels – both of whom have plans to keep streets safe. Eighty-eight percent of Wisconsin voters surveyed in August's Marquette University...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Racine, WI
Elections
Racine, WI
Government
Racine County, WI
Elections
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
City
Mason, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police union lawsuit threatened; service weapon concerns

MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) say they expect to file a lawsuit against the city over the department's service weapon – after several unintended discharges. The Milwaukee Police Department switched to a SIG Sauer P320 9mm duty weapon in 2019. In 2021, the MPA let...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Police Union To Sue Milwaukee Over Service Weapons

The Milwaukee Police Association says it will file a lawsuit against the city over the service weapons officers carry. The union says those guns fire on their own. An officer was wounded Saturday night in the latest incident. Association President Andrew Wagner says the weapons need to be replaced. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police union threatens lawsuit over gun discharge danger

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Association plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee after the third incident in two years of a department-issued service weapon firing on its own. The most recent incident happened Saturday night when a Milwaukee police officer accidentally shot another officer near...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Cory Mason
Person
Robin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Milwaukee's Barack Obama School, 2 charged

MILWAUKEE - Two from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a shots fired incident Sept. 7 near Milwaukee's Barack Obama High School that led to a pursuit and crash. Jesse Ellis, 17, faces four charges: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, discharging a firearm in a school zone, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and fleeing/eluding an officer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
#Election Fraud#Election Local#Mayor#Assembly
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News

John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
wlip.com

Man Eludes Deputies In Chase After Shoplifting Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect who eluded deputies following a shoplifting incident. It happened just before 5 PM yesterday at the Somers Walmart. Reports say that after the suspect nabbed electronic devices he struggled with a store security officer before leaving...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys. After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Wine Walk & Party on the Pavement

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There's something to wine about in downtown Racine. Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Racine Downtown Corporation joined CBS 58 virtually to discuss two upcoming events. The Wine Walks are coming up on October 8 and 15, 2022 from 1pm-6pm. People can enjoy the change...
RACINE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Officer Accidentally Shot By Fellow Officer

A 41-year-old Milwaukee police officer suffered a leg wound Saturday night when a fellow officer’s gun discharged, striking the victim in the leg. He is expected to recover. The officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash when a vehicle struck an unoccupied building. Police say a 35-year-old officer’s gun discharged...

