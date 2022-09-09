Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana’s favorite breakfast food, where to find it in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When it comes to breakfast foods, there’s a lot to choose from. Some people prefer the savory flavors of bacon and eggs while others go for the sweeter side of life with pancakes and syrup, or their favorite doughnuts. Is it better to...
brproud.com
How to donate to BRPD’s essential needs drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for donations for its Christmas Essential Needs Drive. The drive is from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Items can be dropped off at the Capital Area Family Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Things that...
brproud.com
SGFD investigating combine fire on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A combine harvester caught on fire Monday afternoon by South Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive. The St. George Fire Department is on the scene. The fire department says no one was injured but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Voting open to secure funding for free live music series at Scotland Saturdays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Scotland Saturdays organizers are asking community members to vote to secure funding to bring a live music concert series to Scotlandville Plaza in 2023. Councilwoman Chauna Banks shared the following statement:. “The Levitt AMP BATON ROUGE Grant Awards are an exciting, multi-year matching grant...
brproud.com
Electrical malfunction to blame for house fire on Louise St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 300 block of Louise St. around 7:20 a.m. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing in a window in the front of the house,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge ‘more than pleased’ with $4M settlement over downtown library construction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge has agreed to a $4 million settlement in a legal battle regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library in downtown Tuesday. “The litigation regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library has concluded successfully! City-Parish more than pleased with...
brproud.com
Sunday Night: Lower humidity and a couple of comfy mornings this week
Tonight: We will be mostly dry overnight, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, partly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 70s. A few spots may dip down into the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible in the morning. Monday: A cool front will clear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
brproud.com
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department were responding to a call in the 4200 block of Evangeline Street. According to officials, one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical conditions. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Home invasion in Hammond leaves 1 dead, young girl in critical condition
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A home invasion turned deadly on Monday night in Hammond. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot to death, and a 12-year-old girl was left in critical condition. TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis says that deputies responded to a call just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Crash near Sullivan’s Hardware in Central causes power outage
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — A vehicle crash near Sullivan’s Hardware Tuesday morning caused a power outage in the area, according to Central leaders. The crash took place after 8 a.m. on Sullivan Road and Sparkle Drive and damaged a utility pole. The Central Police Department reminded drivers to treat red lights as a four-way stop sign in any areas where lights are out.
brproud.com
BR Police: Missing man found
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A missing person has been found, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing man named Eddie Henderson. About an hour after the alert went out, BRPD said Henderson was found safe and...
brproud.com
BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
brproud.com
Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
brproud.com
Officials respond to crash involving 18-wheeler, train near S. Choctaw Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Canadian National Railway (CN) train and a Baton Rouge Water Company truck collided Tuesday (September 13) afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Souter Drive near S. Choctaw Drive, in front of the Baton Rouge Water Company compound.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Schools to host career and college expo for students
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Public School System will be hosting a career and college expo for students in grades 8th to 12th on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lamar Dixon REV Center. The expo will feature many different career...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC looks ahead to SWAC
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a loss to the LSU Tigers last weekend. The Jaguars are 1-1 and heading to Houston for a matchup with Texas Southern on Saturday, September 17. The Jaguars are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. in Arlington.
brproud.com
Bus driver accused of kidnapping student in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Brusly Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Taplin is accused of stalking and kidnapping a student who goes to school in the WBR School System. Brusly PD says that Taplin has driven school buses for...
Comments / 0