West Feliciana Parish, LA

brproud.com

How to donate to BRPD’s essential needs drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for donations for its Christmas Essential Needs Drive. The drive is from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. Items can be dropped off at the Capital Area Family Justice Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Things that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SGFD investigating combine fire on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A combine harvester caught on fire Monday afternoon by South Bluebonnet Boulevard and Nicholson Drive. The St. George Fire Department is on the scene. The fire department says no one was injured but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Electrical malfunction to blame for house fire on Louise St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 300 block of Louise St. around 7:20 a.m. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing in a window in the front of the house,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department were responding to a call in the 4200 block of Evangeline Street. According to officials, one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical conditions. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crash near Sullivan’s Hardware in Central causes power outage

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — A vehicle crash near Sullivan’s Hardware Tuesday morning caused a power outage in the area, according to Central leaders. The crash took place after 8 a.m. on Sullivan Road and Sparkle Drive and damaged a utility pole. The Central Police Department reminded drivers to treat red lights as a four-way stop sign in any areas where lights are out.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

BR Police: Missing man found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A missing person has been found, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing man named Eddie Henderson. About an hour after the alert went out, BRPD said Henderson was found safe and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD offering concealed handgun permit class soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever wanted to get your concealed handgun permit?. The Baton Rouge Police Department is giving you the chance to do just that on Saturday, September 17. BRPD is holding a Concealed Handgun Permit Class in Zachary from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: Southern HC looks ahead to SWAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are coming off a loss to the LSU Tigers last weekend. The Jaguars are 1-1 and heading to Houston for a matchup with Texas Southern on Saturday, September 17. The Jaguars are scheduled to play at 4 p.m. in Arlington.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Bus driver accused of kidnapping student in West Baton Rouge

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Brusly Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Taplin is accused of stalking and kidnapping a student who goes to school in the WBR School System. Brusly PD says that Taplin has driven school buses for...
BRUSLY, LA

