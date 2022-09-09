Read full article on original website
Senate to investigate allegation Trump tried to influence prosecutor's office
The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Monday night it will investigate allegations that the Trump Justice Department sought to use the U.S. attorney's office to support the-then president and pursue his critics. Driving the news: Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting documents...
Trump asks judge to deny DOJ request on special master review
Former President Trump asked a federal judge on Monday to reject the Department of Justice's request for a stay of her ruling to let a special master review evidence seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Why it matters: It's the latest in a glut of court filings in Trump's...
Trump objects to DOJ's proposed special master candidates
Former President Trump's legal team on Monday filed a motion objecting to the special master candidates proposed last week by the Department of Justice to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago. Driving the news: "There are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in...
DOJ signals agreement to Trump's choice for special master
The Department of Justice signaled in a filing Monday that it would accept a special master candidate proposed by former President Trump's legal team for overseeing a review of the documents the FBI retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The selection of a special master has been a point of...
Hillary Clinton: DOJ should treat Trump like any other citizen
If there is enough evidence to suggest that former President Trump committed wrongdoing, the Justice Department ought to treat him as they would anyone else, Hillary Clinton told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Trump allies have compared Clinton's misuse of an email server to the...
Putin ally Kadyrov slams Russian forces' "mistakes" in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticized Russia's military after Ukrainian forces regained large swaths of territory from the Russian Army in Ukraine's northeast over the weekend. Why it matters: Kadyrov is a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him leader of the Russian North Caucasus republic in 2007.
Trump phones mother of shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt: ‘It’s a terrible thing that has happened’
Former president Donald Trump spoke to the mother of Ashli Babbitt on speakerphone on Tuesday as she rallied for Jan 6 defendants outside DC jail.A video posted on Twitter by News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer showed Mr Trump phoned in to speak with Micki Witthoeft on speakerphone.“Its a terrible thing that has happened with a lot of people that have been treated very, very unfairly. We love Ashli and so horrible what happened to her... We are with you. We are working with a lot of different people on this. We can’t let this happen,” he can be heard...
Ken Starr, prosecutor in Clinton Whitewater case, dies at 76
Ken Starr, the prolific prosecutor in the Whitewater probe during former President Bill Clinton's term, has died. He was 76. Driving the news: Starr died from complications related to surgery, according to a statement from his family. What they're saying: "We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear...
House oversight panel seeks review of ‘unaccounted’ Trump documents
The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Tuesday asked the National Archives and Records Administration to determined whether any presidential records suspected to have been taken by former President Trump when he left office remain unrecovered by the government. Why it matters: Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter...
Claire McCaskill says Democratic Party has an age problem
The Democratic Party is contending with a leadership that is too old, former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Why it matters: With less than two months until the midterm elections, McCaskill suggested the party needs to do some introspection about how to bring forward younger members to attract young voters in the 2024 election.
First look: Pence was "angry" on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence writes in a memoir — "So Help Me God," out Nov. 15 — that when the Capitol was attacked while he was presiding over a joint session to certify the 2020 election results, "I was not afraid, but I was angry." What he's...
DHS chief warns of "emerging threat of the domestic violent extremist"
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told MSNBC on Sunday the "threat landscape" has evolved in the 21 years since the 9/11 attacks from concerns about foreign terrorists to domestic extremists. What he's saying: "Back when 9/11 occurred, in those years we were very focused on the foreign terrorist,...
Stefanik-backed Karoline Leavitt wins N.H. House GOP primary
Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former aide to the Trump White House and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), on Tuesday won the Republican primary for a key swing U.S. House district in New Hampshire, according to the AP. Why it matters: Leavitt’s win represents a victory for the conservative wing of the...
Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says the FBI seized his phone at fast food restaurant
Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist, said on Tuesday that the FBI had seized his cell phone. Mr Lindell, the Minnesota-born CEO of My Pillow and a staunch supporter of the former president who rose to national prominence for his long-running attempts to help overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, said that his cell phone was seized in Minnesota. Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him today at a Hardees in Minnesota:"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the...
Tight race in New Hampshire for Republican U.S. Senate nomination
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A far-right candidate and a longtime state legislator were locked in a tight battle in New Hampshire in the Republican primary contest to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season came to a close.
Israeli officials in D.C. try to justify terrorist designation for 6 Palestinian NGOs
An Israeli delegation held talks in Washington last week to try to convince the State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies to back Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: The designation and other moves by Israel against the...
Schumer to transfer $15M to DSCC, vulnerable senators and candidates
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will soon transfer $15 million from his re-election campaign to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as Senate incumbents and candidates in battleground states, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The cash infusion, less than two months until the November midterm elections, is...
First look: A souvenir from Biden's victory lap
Above is the program for this afternoon's South Lawn event celebrating last month's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act — the green-energy-and-more package that passed with Congress on the way out of town for the summer. "The Inflation Reduction Act is one of the most significant laws in our...
Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire emerged Tuesday as a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election, now just eight weeks away. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the...
Mossad chief: Nuclear deal won't give Iran "immunity" from Israeli operations
Mossad director David Barnea said at a counterterrorism conference Monday that the Israeli spy agency will continue its operations against Iran even if a nuclear deal is signed. Why it matters: The Israeli government is opposed to a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal. President Biden told Prime Minister...
