Mike Lindell, the pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorist, said on Tuesday that the FBI had seized his cell phone. Mr Lindell, the Minnesota-born CEO of My Pillow and a staunch supporter of the former president who rose to national prominence for his long-running attempts to help overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, said that his cell phone was seized in Minnesota. Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him today at a Hardees in Minnesota:"Cars pulled up in front of us, to the side of us, and behind us and I said those are either bad guys or the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO