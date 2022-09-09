ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Adonai Mitchell laughs off George Pickens comparison after viral block in Georgia football win

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrDZo_0hoblOFE00

When Adonai Mitchell was asked about his touchdown catch in the opening win over Oregon, he more or less shrugged it off. A simple fade route was called, and Mitchell and Bennett have run the play so many times in practice you would think Nathen Fielder was involved.

What got Mitchell excited though was when he spoke about burying a poor Oregon defender for Ladd McConkey’s first touchdown.

“My favorite part was seeing Ladd cross the endzone knowing I did my job,” Mitchell said.

The sophomore wide receiver finished the game with four catches for 65 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. It was an encouraging start for Mitchell after a strong off-season.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after person dies at Clemson gas station

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department said officers are investigating after a person died at a gas station on Monday afternoon. Officers said they responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at around 2:29 p.m. after it was reported that there was an unconscious person in the store.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Oconee Co BOE focuses on school zone attendance plan

The Oconee County School Board met last night in Watkinsville, looking at a school attendance zoning plan that will leave the feeder schools for Oconee County and North Oconee high schools as they are now. The Board also signed off on a plan to open the new Dove Creek Middle School in the fall of next year.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

St. Mary’s CEO leaving Athens for New England

Montez Carter is leaving Athens. The CEO of St Mary’s Health Care System is taking a similar job at a hospital in Hartford Connecticut. Carter, who has been head of the hospital on Baxter Street in Athens since 2017, will begin his new job in New England on October 3.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Officials searching for pilot after Lake Hartwell plane crash

HART COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Officials say they’re looking for a pilot after their plane crashed into Lake Hartwell. The F.A.A. says Beechcraft B55 crashed into the lake around 12:30 p.m. - prompting a search by several crews, including law enforcement and a dive team. Witnesses say the...
HART COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NTSB investigates plane crash in Lake Hartwell

The investigation into a weekend plane crash in Lake Hartwell is ongoing, with divers in the lake searching for the pilot, who was said to have been the only person on board. The hart County Sheriff’s Office says he did not survive. The single-engine Beechcraft went into the Lake near the Georgia-South Carolina border.
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cox Media Group
WSPA 7News

Officials investigate car crash in Upstate lake

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said officials pulled a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell Saturday. Deputies responded to Old Green Pond Landing around 11:30 p.m. after someone noticed the vehicle. The car was unoccupied and crews did not see anything implying that someone was in the water, deputies said. Anderson […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WGAU

Gov accepts resignation of former Athens-Clarke Co Commissioner

Governor Brian Kemp has called for a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker, who resigned her seat as District 2 Commissioner late last month. It has not yet been determined when that election will be held, or who will be eligible to seek the office and vote in the election.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

ACCPD: woman wounded, gunman at-large

Athens-Clarke County Police say a woman was shot and seriously wounded at a home on Burkland Drive in Athens. They say the 27 year-old woman was shot in the back while lying on a couch and was rushed to a local hospital. The gunman in what investigators say was a domestic incident was, at last report, still at-large.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy