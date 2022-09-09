Read full article on original website
State Employees Union To Rally For Higher Wages In Lincoln
The union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees will begin contract negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract this month. On Tuesday at 5:30 pm Nebraska Association of Public Employees union members will rally on Centennial Mall outside of the Nebraska State Office Building in Lincoln and call on the state to invest in public workers to ensure they can continue to provide vital services to their fellow Nebraskans.
Group Pushing For More Skateparks In Lincoln
The Lincoln Skatepark Association says the city needs more skateparks and they want residents to learn more at an open house on Sunday, September 18 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The open house will be held at Lincoln Budokan Dojo at 601 Calvert Street. The open house will feature a presentation on modern skatepark design, information about its signature drive and a showing of the classic short film “Skaterdater.”
University Of Nebraska Campuses To Waive Undergraduate Application Fee
The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the...
Updated Booster Dose Clinics Beginning In Lancaster County
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez says updated booster doses will begin later this week by age groups. She says the updated booster targets omicron variants plus original COVID-19. Pfizer’s updated booster is for those age 12 and older. Moderna’s updated booster is for adults age 18 and over. People...
LPD Completes Back to School Traffic Safety Enforcement Project
Lincoln Police have wrapped up it’s “Back to School” Traffic Safety Enforcement Project that began August 15. There was specific emphasis placed on traffic enforcement in and around school zones. Officers issued 122 speeding citations and 38 citations for no seatbelts. There were 32 citations for no...
Dine Out To Help Out – Wednesday, September 14, 2022
For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
Lincoln Honors the Fallen With Patriots Day Ceremonies
The City of Lincoln held multiple Patriots Day ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Two ceremonies were dedicated to the brave Men and Women who gave their lives for their country. The first took place at the State capitol. A large group gathered outside the capitol at 8:30 in...
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
Georgia Southern at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday. Take a look at some photos from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
No. 2 Nebraska Falls to No. 9 Stanford
Two titans of college volleyball faced off at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Tuesday night. With a combined 14 national titles and several of those coming against each other over the years, the history and rivalry was on full display for the more than 8,300 in attendance to see No. 9 Stanford upend No. 2 Nebraska in four sets: 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25.
LPD Investigating After Shots Are Fired Early Monday Morning
A number of Lincoln residents awoke to the sounds of gunfire around 3:00 Monday morning. LPD Investigator Scott Parker says the first gunshots were reported north of Holdrege between 28th and 30th, just west of the UNL’s east campus. He says about six minutes later, officers investigating an unrelated...
Scott Frost Fired Just Three Games Into Year Five
The Scott Frost era of Nebraska football is over. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued a statement Sunday afternoon on the situation. “Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.
LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire
One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
Huskers fall at home 45-42 to Georgia Southern
The Huskers drop to 1-2 after a 45-42 defeat to the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Huskers lost another one-possession game, the tenth straight in the Scott Frost era. Tonight marked the first time in Nebraska Football History that the Cornhuskers scored 35 points in Memorial Stadium and lost. Until tonight NU was 214-0.
LPD Says Man Who Fell From Truck Painting Fire Hydrants Dies
Lincoln Police say a subcontractor who fell from a pick up while helping repaint fire hydrants near 77th and Old Cheney last month has died. LPD says the 24 year old man was riding on a bumper of the crew’s box truck that was going from one hydrant to the next on August 23.
Deadly Lincoln Car Fire Sparked By Oxygen Tank Explosion
Investigators believe oxygen tanks inside a vehicle caused yesterday’s explosion and fire that killed a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 14th and Superior. “The car showed evidence of a flash explosion,” says Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody. The vehicle was engulfed in flames when...
