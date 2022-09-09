Read full article on original website
SFGate
Lizzo Cries as She Accepts First Emmy Award: Growing Up ‘All I Wanted to See Was Me in the Media’
When Lizzo received her first-ever Emmy Awards nomination for her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she expressed that “we didn’t do this for the awards, we did this for ourselves.” Now, as she takes home the award in the Outstanding Competition Show category, the musician is making room for both.
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
