Person trapped after vehicle crashes into South Charleston house

UPDATE: Two women are in the hospital, but expected to be okay after a car crashed into their apartment building. South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White says one of the women was trapped for quite some time. “Both of the occupants of that house were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. It took us approximately 40 minutes to get the one occupant extricated from underneath the vehicle,” says White.

Chief White also says this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into that home. He says many cars speed as they are exiting the Southmore Hills Apartments, “That’s about the fourth time that a car has gone through that house coming down from the apartment complex.”

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. We will keep you updated if any chargers are filed.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are currently working on getting a trapped person out of a house after a vehicle crashed into a house in South Charleston, according to dispatchers.

Metro 911 officials say the call from the 800 block of Chestnut Street came in just before 9 a.m.

They say two people were trapped, but one person is out of the house. The second person is still trapped, dispatchers say.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

