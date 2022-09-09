ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, TX

theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
#Fire Marshal#Volunteer Fire Department#Structure Fire#House Fire#Accident#Croby Fd
KHOU

Two teens critically injured in crash on Grand Parkway in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — Two teens were critically injured Monday in a single-car crash on the Grand Parkway in Cypress, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff tweeted about the crash at about 6:30 p.m. and said it happened on the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 near Bridgeland Creek Parkway.
CYPRESS, TX
cw39.com

Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Waller County plane crash leaves 2 in critical condition

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in critical condition after a plane crashed in Waller County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The single-engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road, near the Soaring Club of Houston. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
HOUSTON, TX

