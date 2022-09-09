Read full article on original website
Car brands with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2022
The numbers are in, and the news isn't all good. Overall customer satisfaction with cars fell by 1.3% from 2021 to 2022, according to a study conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Many luxury carmakers gained points, while some mainstream brands fell behind. After interviewing 4,708 customers chosen at...
How Rivian got a $3 billion boost from making Mercedes a frenemy
Rivian just added almost $3 billion to its market capitalization in a day, and all it took was a fairly bare-bones deal with a new frenemy. The upstart and Mercedes-Benz will join forces to build big electric vans in Europe “in a few years,” the two revealed Thursday, sending Rivian shares soaring 11%, their biggest jump in four months. Thin as the announcement was on detail, it sent an obvious signal. Yes, this young plug-in pickup maker is having trouble ramping up production, but one of the most storied manufacturers in the world still sees real potential.
Ford files patent for remote-control trailer backup app
If you’ve ever had to back up a trailer, you know it’s not the most intuitive activity in the world. Getting the wheel directions and steering just right is almost an art form that some have mastered, but that causes significant stress for many. This is especially true for new drivers, so to help, Ford may be planning a remote control function that allows owners to back up their truck and trailer using a smartphone app.
