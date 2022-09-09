If you’ve ever had to back up a trailer, you know it’s not the most intuitive activity in the world. Getting the wheel directions and steering just right is almost an art form that some have mastered, but that causes significant stress for many. This is especially true for new drivers, so to help, Ford may be planning a remote control function that allows owners to back up their truck and trailer using a smartphone app.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO