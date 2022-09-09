Read full article on original website
Scott Frost fired: Nebraska football coach's buyout doubles due to Huskers' early decision
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost Sunday following a loss to Georgia Southern. After Frost's contract restructuring after the 2021 season, the Huskers owe him $15 million in buyout money. He will likely be paid $5 million for the 2022 season, and $2.5 million for each year that was on his contract after that. Frost's contract extended through the 2026 season.
Sam Pittman weighs in on Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas
The storylines write themselves in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week as former Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino makes his return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium when his Missouri State Bears come to town to face the No. 10 Razorbacks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) for a 6 p.m. (CT) Saturday kickoff. Petrino,...
Frost fired as Husker head coach
It was a hire that rocketed enthusiasm in the Nebraska fan base when it was made, the former quarterback returning home to bring Husker football back to the table of the elite, but the Scott Frost era ended on Sunday just three games into his fifth year as the head man. The losses stacked far too many for the benefit of the doubt to be given that better days were just around the block.
College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State edge Alabama among Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 3
Two weeks into the 2022 college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings of the nation's top six teams with enough sample size to warrant takeaways. Coming off opening weekend and Georgia's domination of Oregon, Herbstreit continues to pound the drum for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, who haven't allowed a touchdown this fall despite losing eight starters off their defense to the NFL Draft.
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
Heupel shows highly ranked, in-state athlete he's 'priority' for Vols
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., to check on an in-state target who's now a highly ranked prospect.
UNL chancellor offers thoughts on decision to fire Frost
University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green offered his thoughts Sunday afternoon about the decision to move on from Scott Frost as the head football coach. "Today's decision by AD Trev Alberts to change the leadership of the Husker football program was a very difficult one, but is the right decision for Nebraska Athletics, our student-athletes and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln," Green said in a statement.
Pitt vs. Tennessee football: Pat Narduzzi credits Vols after OT loss, updates Kedon Slovis' injury
Pitt lost 34-27 to Tennessee in overtime Saturday. It was what Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi described as a back-and-forth affair between No. 17 Pittsburgh and the No. 24 Vols. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 27 of 42 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Vols wideout...
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
After coming to Syracuse to vie for starting QB job, Michigan transfer Dan Villari embracing role as flex WR
Dan Villari transferred from Michigan to Syracuse football this winter with his mind set on winning the starting quarterback job. Eight months later, he highlighted his.
Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline
Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
Please Bear With Me: What happened at BYU?
What a wild night it was in Provo, Utah as the Bears fell in double OT 26-20 to the BYU Cougars. It was a sloppy and undisciplined game for the Bears, but they somehow managed to stay in the game with a chance to win at the end. From full moons, cougar tails, and 60,000 plus screaming mormons it is sure to be the toughest atmosphere Baylor will see this year even with trips to Austin and Norman in the future.
Updated scouting report on USC 4-star running back commit A'Marion Peterson
247Sports provides an updated scouting report on A'Marion Peterson, a 247Sports four-star running back out of Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi. The 6-foot, 200-pound Peterson committed in the spring to USC, which sits at No. 14 nationally on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Peterson is one of USC's two...
POLLS: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State, score, predictions, top performers
After improving to 2-0 with a 44-30 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) for a Week 3 matchup. This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Razorbacks have won each of the seven matchups to this point.
A&M's Jimbo Fisher comments on making a QB change
Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher indicated in his press conference after the team's loss to Appalachian State that he had considered making a change from starting quarterback Haynes King during the game. King threw for under 100 yards in the game and also was unable to use his athleticism to spark the team's ground game. As a result, the Aggies scored just seven points on offense, had the ball for only eight possessions, and at one point in the fourth quarter backup Max Johnson was observed on the sidelines with his helmet on.
Notre Dame football a 'poor team' after Marshall upset, analyst explains
Notre Dame suffered a shocking 26-21 loss to Marshall Saturday, leading to many questions surrounding the Fighting Irish. The latest to weigh in is 247Sports’ Josh Pate, who went in-depth on the Fighting Irish during Sunday’s edition of Late Kick. “This is a poor team right now,” Pate...
