ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Topeka-area youth, 13, arrested after someone threatened via social media to bomb Kansas Statehouse

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qg1M_0hobkhmi00

A 13-year-old Shawnee County resident was arrested this week after a post was made on a social media platform about "bombing" the Kansas Statehouse, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office said.

"The Capitol building was evacuated and bomb detection K9s were utilized to clear the building," that office said Thursday on its Facebook page . "No threats were found on the premises."

The search occurred on Tuesday.

The youth was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with a felony count of making an aggravated criminal threat, said the sheriff's office Facebook page.

It wasn't clear whether formal charges had been filed.

"Law enforcement takes threats to the safety of our citizens and community very seriously," the sheriff's office Facebook post said. "Please talk with your children and loved ones about the consequences associated with this type of conduct."

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka-area youth, 13, arrested after someone threatened via social media to bomb Kansas Statehouse

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

Nearly 60 arrested during joint court compliance operation in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 60 people were arrested during a joint court compliance operation in Topeka at the end of August. The Topeka Police Department says along with several county, state and federal partners - including the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation - conducted a court compliance operation between Aug. 26 and Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

58 arrests made during police operation in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies. In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8. According to the TPD, a joint court […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KC man leads Shawnee Co. deputies on chase into Douglas Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 47-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges including felony flee and elude after a chase in Douglas County near I-70 in Shawnee County and ended in Douglas County. On Monday just before 2:30 p.m., an officer stopped a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near milepost 364 for failing […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Shawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Shawnee County, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2 arrested Monday morning, face burglary charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two men have been arrested after being caught burglarizing a car Monday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were sent to the Allstate parking lot at 2859 S. Kansas Ave. just before 8 a.m. Officers were told a car was burglarized. A witness told authorities what the possible […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Juvenile Detention Center#The Kansas Statehouse#Topeka Capital Journal
KSNT News

9 sent to hospital following Jefferson Co. crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Nine individuals were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a left turn […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after meth, depressants, weed found during traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Osage Co. after meth, depressants and marijuana were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Terrance N. Ruble, 45, of Topeka, for a traffic violation in the 11200 block of S Topeka Ave. - north of Carbondale.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSNT News

75-year-old found after night of exposure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a night exposed to the elements, a 75-year-old woman has been found by what the Topeka Police Department called an “alert citizen.” The Topeka Police Department issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for Teresa Alvarado, 75, who suffers from dementia and other significant health issues. On Monday morning at 7:50 a.m., […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 13

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DEAN SALADA, 32, Ogden, Violate protection order; abuse order per KSA 63105, 63106, 63107; Criminal use of weapons; Shotgun barrel < 18" or automatic trigger; Bond $4,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Nearly $2K taken from Manhattan resident’s bank account after identity theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2,000 was taken from one Manhattan resident’s bank account after what is believed to be a case of identity theft. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. with reports of identity theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man sent to hospital after group tackled, beat him

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was sent to the hospital after a group of men tackled and beat him early Sunday morning. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, officers were called to the intersection of N 10th and Thurston St. with reports of a battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Police: 5 accused of violent Kansas robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent robbery and arrested five suspects. Just after 4a.m. Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the 1200 Block of Wanamaker in Topeka in reference to report of an aggravated robbery to a person, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. As a result of...
KSNT News

Manhunt for Lawrence high-speed chase suspect ends in arrest

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody. According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

RCPD looks for information on weekend theft, criminal damage cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for information on multiple thefts and an open investigation involving a brick thrown through a woman’s window. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, officers were called to the 400 block of N 4th St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy