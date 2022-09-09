Watch: Florida State football unveils 'icy white' uniforms for game at Louisville next week

The Florida State football team will sport new uniforms when playing at Louisville next Friday.

The Seminoles (2-0) announced Friday that they will have an "icy white" look – white helmet, jersey and pants – against the Cardinals (0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson were the two players featured in FSU's announcement of the video. They are both Louisville transfers. Travis played with the Cardinals in 2018 before joining the Seminoles. Louisville had Jackson for two seasons, 2018 and 2019.

FSU is off this week. The Cardinals travel to UCF at 7:30 p.m. Friday, which can be seen on ESPN2. Louisville will look to secure its first win of the season after falling at Syracuse 31-7 last Saturday.

Below is a closer look at the "icy white" uniforms.

