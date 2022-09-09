ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap for Friday

First Alert Weather: Friday 9/9 CBS2 morning weather headlines 03:07

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Alert(s): None.

Other advisories:

  • High rip current risk today and tomorrow along the NY/NJ coast
  • Coastal Flood Advisory from 6 PM until midnight along the NY/NJ coast for minor coastal flooding

Forecast: Friday will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight will be clear, cool and quiet again with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. As for tomorrow, it looks like the better half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Looking Ahead: The models are coming in a little more aggressive with the cloud cover and showers on Sunday. That said, we've tweaked the forecast and we're now including at least a slight chance of showers. If the trend continues, we'll likely have to take the precipitation chances up again. As for Monday, it will be more humid with showers/rumbles likely.

