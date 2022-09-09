Perfect Corp. & Nolcha Shows NYFW Bring AR & AI to the NYFW Runway with an Interactive Beauty & Fashion Accessories Try-On Experience in YouCam Makeup

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, is excited to team up with Nolcha Shows NYFW to create a unique New York Fashion Week beauty and fashion experience. The interactive AR-powered experience brings top fall beauty looks and featured statement accessories from featured independent designers to life through virtual beauty try-ons in the award-winning YouCam Makeup app.

Perfect Corp. & Nolcha Shows NYFW launch an interactive runway beauty and fashion virtual try-on experience in YouCam Makeup. (Photo: Business Wire)

Virtual Try-on of the Exclusive NYFW Looks by Nazranaa, Kaiane Designs, and Høst & Vår

The exclusive New York Fashion Week runway collection features three beauty looks and accompanying fashion accessories inspired by the stylish collections of indie Nolcha designers Nazranaa, Kaiane Designs, and Høst & Vår. The featured looks range from bold brows and smoldering eyes inspired by Nazranaa’s feminine, fierce styles; to warm, glowing skin and petal pink lips to match the playful palette of Høst & Vår; to bronze skin and radiant highlights to reminiscent of the classic elegance of Kaiane Designs. Fashion fans can experience the glamour of New York Fashion Week with a tap of their mobile phones through true-to-life beauty and fashion accessories try-ons, including stylish sunglasses and statement earrings, in YouCam Makeup.

Immersive Nolcha Experience with Virtual Try-on

“We are excited to partner with the innovative minds behind the Nolcha Shows to elevate the New York Fashion Week experience to the next level, offering fashion lovers the chance to immerse themselves in the glamourous looks through virtual AR beauty try-ons,” says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s an exciting opportunity to seamlessly marry the capabilities of AR and AI with the glamour of the fashion and beauty industry, bringing an authentic New York Fashion Week experience to audiences around the globe.”

“We’re proud to partner with Perfect Corp. to introduce interactive AR try-ons to the runway beauty experience and offers fans an immersive new way to experience the glamour of the Nolcha Show,” says Arthur Mandel, Co-founder of The Nolcha Shows NYFW. “The YouCam Makeup app experience is wonderful way to further showcase our talented roster of independent designers and share their creative vision with a larger global audience.”

Future of Fashion Tech in the Era of Web 3.0

The Nolcha runway show will take place at 3 World Trade Center on September 13 th, from 2 PM and 6 PM ET. The event is followed by Web3 and Metaverse programming on September 14 th from 12 PM to 5 PM ET, featuring insightful panels and presentations with industry leaders across fashion and technology. Perfect Corp.’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Gam, will join the “Community is the New Fashion Culture” panel at 5:30PM ET, hosted by The Fashion DAO, and speak to the future of fashion tech and the AI and AR digital technologies ushering in the era of Web 3.0 in fashion. For more information and ticket registration, please visit, https://nolchaweb3.splashthat.com/.

Discover the exclusive Nolcha Shows runway beauty collection in the free YouCam Makeup now available for download on the App Store and Google Play: https://youmakeup.page.link/nolcha_online

To dig deeper into the newest Perfect Corp. fashion tech capabilities, including sunglasses, earrings, watches, bracelets, rings, and more, visit the demo store at Perfectcorp.com for real-time demonstrations of all fashion accessories across hand and face.

About Nolcha Shows NYFW Web3 Edition

Nolcha Shows is a collection of leading award-winning experiential events. Over the past 14 years, the Nolcha Shows have become a discovery platform, promoting cutting-edge, innovative brands, connecting and building communities across the dynamic industries of lifestyle fashion and tech-driven Web3.

The curated event series is held during New York Fashion Week, NFT.NYC, Consensus, Art Basel and Bitcoin Miami.

WWW.NOLCHASHOWS.COM | @NOLCHASHOWS #NOLCHA #NOLCHASHOWS

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

