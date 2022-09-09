God's strength can help you change your way of thinking

One of the most recognized and quoted Bible verses is found in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Perhaps you have it on a plaque, a poster, a mug or some other visible spot to remind and inspire you that you can accomplish great things if you only believe. How often have you heard, “You can do anything you set your mind to do?”

While there may be some truth to this statement, is this really what the apostle Paul is saying in Philippians?

I heard a speaker many years ago say that Paul was not speaking in platitudes about the great things you can accomplish, but rather he was more likely saying, “I can put up with anything through Christ who strengthens me.”

Look at the context. Paul was in prison. The verses leading up to verse 13 say, “for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to [be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need.”

Likewise, 1 Samuel 30:6, tells us that when David was about to be stoned by his so-called mighty men for an apparent defeat, “David strengthened himself in the Lord his God.”

At risk of sounding contradictory, I do believe we can accomplish much more than we may think we can.

I believe that too many Christians are sitting around waiting for things to get worse, not only in the world, but in their own lives as well. The Lord probably has so much more for you to accomplish then you know, no matter what your age.

I love the story of Gideon in the book of Judges. Gideon is a scared young man hiding from Midianite invaders. He believed he was insignificant, coming from an insignificant family when “… the Angel of the Lord appeared to him, and said to him, “The Lord is with you, you mighty man of valor!” (Judges 6:12). The Lord saw something greater in Gideon; He saw Gideon’s potential and his future. And how about the great things Abraham experienced at an advanced age?

As I write this, I am preparing to take a trip out west to my home state of California. I’m heading to my 50th high school reunion, and while I’m there I thought I would try climbing the highest mountain in the contiguous United States, Mt. Whitney.

I did it many years ago when I was 24 years old. This time I have the pleasure of doing it with my two sons. I also attempted it with my father when I was 16 years old, but we had to turn back because I had altitude sickness. In fact, I had altitude sickness when I made it at 24 years old, but I endured through and made it to the peak. (I image most people in Ohio know nothing about altitude sickness).

I began a journey of health and fitness about a year ago, and I believe I’m now fit enough to make it the 22-mile round trip journey to the 14,505 foot summit. However, I also realize that I’m not 24 years old any longer.

What changed for me was I stopped believing a lie; a lie that I was too old, that I could no longer get in shape, that too many years had passed me by.

I believe that it was with God’s strength I changed the way I think and behave. I don’t deny that I’m older. Perhaps I can’t do all the things I used to be able to do, but I can do much more than what I had been conditioned to believe.

Can I put up with high altitude and a very challenging uphill to make it to the top of the mountain? I’ll know by this time next week. But it’s only in changing my thinking that I would even attempt it.

What are the “all things” in your life, in which you need to change your thinking, with Christ strength, in order to see greater things happen?

Bob Buford is a counselor at Heritage Christian Counseling Ministries.