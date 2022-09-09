ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state

Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Charlie Crist's running mate: Being 'sp-ed teacher' 'qualifies me to deal with the dysfunctional legislature'

EXCLUSIVE - Karla Hernández-Mats, the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist suggested she is qualified to become Florida's next lieutenant governor because her experience as a special education teacher can help her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." At a campaign event on Tuesday in Cape Coral, Hernández-Mats...
Biden's student loan handouts a 'political trick' ahead of midterms: Montana governor

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte dubbed President Biden's student loan handouts a "political trick just ahead of an election to get attention" Tuesday on "Your World." GOV. GIANFORTE: It's the excessive spending that's driving inflation, and it's hitting hardworking Montanans very hard. Just this student loan bailout alone is going to place an additional $2,000 in debt on every American's back, whether they went to college or not, and whether they have student loan or not.
Media puts more emphasis on Fetterman's health as Pennsylvania election heats up

As the Senate midterm elections draw closer, media outlets have been forced to acknowledge Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman’s health issues. In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke which forced him off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania for approximately three months. Since then, Fetterman has limited his public appearances and refused Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s requests for more debates. So far, Fetterman has only committed to one debate "somewhere in the middle to end of October" which would be several weeks after early voting begins in his state.
What makes Ohio US Senate candidate Tim Ryan a 'lying fraud': Senate candidate JD Vance

Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance explained why he thinks his opponent Tim Ryan is a "lying fraud" Tuesday on "Hannity." VANCE: This is a guy who, when he runs his scripted TV commercials, says that he wants to appeal to Trump voters. … And yet when he's unscripted, Sean, he's saying that we need to confront and kill the entire movement. … He's just a complete fraud. On every single issue, he has voted with Joe Biden, and yet he pretends in his TV commercials that he actually thinks exactly the opposite. And I got to say, Sean, he's supported by George Soros. He's got millions of dollars coming in to swamp the airwaves in Ohio and to lie to the people of Ohio. We need everything that we can get. … Because if we correct the record on this guy - if we actually tell the truth - it's simple, Sean. We're going to win this state because the people of Ohio are wise and they're smart and they're not going to buy lying fraud Tim Ryan.
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate

A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
