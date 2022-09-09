Read full article on original website
Related
California launches taxpayer-funded website promoting state’s abortion services
California on Tuesday launched a taxpayer-funded website promoting abortion services and resources in the state – even to non-residents. "California just launched a brand-new resource. A resource for those seeking reproductive care, whether you live here or not," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a recorded video. Abortion.ca.gov, lists...
North Dakota delays $4.2 million road post project after farmers complain
A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders less than 8-feet-wide will be...
Dem seeking to serve as California's next financial watchdog took 2006 trip to study socialism in Venezuela
A Democrat running for election to serve as California state controller, the state's independent fiscal watchdog, traveled to Venezuela in 2006 to learn about Hugo Chavez's socialist revolution. Malia Cohen, a Democrat running for the position who has received praise from Democratic leadership, currently serves as a member of the...
Karoline Leavitt projected winner in fierce GOP congressional primary in battleground New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. - The Associated Press projects that Karoline Leavitt will win the Republican primary in New Hampshire's First Congressional District, which has long been a highly contested swing House district. Leavitt will now face-off in November's midterm elections with two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, whom Republicans view as vulnerable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern California hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake; no major damage reported
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California prompted a response from fire officials over reported gas leaks, odor of gas, fire alarms and stuck elevators Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The earthquake was centered in Santa Rosa, which is a little over 50 miles north of...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
Democrats outpacing Republicans by tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests in key midterm state
Democrats in North Carolina are far outpacing Republicans in the number of absentee ballot requests being submitted just eight weeks from the November midterm elections. According to the state's absentee ballot request report Tuesday, a total of 66,311 absentee ballots have been requested, with Democrats making up the vast majority of that number at 53% of the total, or 35,303 ballots. Republicans have requested just 8,907, or 13%.
Washington Department of Corrections fined in wake of tuberculosis outbreak in prison
The Washington state Department of Corrections was fined more than $84,000 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at its Aberdeen prison. The state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday it cited and fined the agency, The Olympian reported. The determination came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."
DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw touts blocking access to liberal media 'activists': 'Cut them off'
AVENTURA, FLA. - Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for the Ron DeSantis reelection campaign, touted the strategy of blocking access to legacy media outlets she and others deem "liberal activists." In recent months, journalists from the Washington Post, NPR, Politico, New York Magazine and Vanity Fair have complained about...
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city's crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
South Dakota officials investigating barn collapse that injured 10 workers
Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured 10 workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchin slams Kamala Harris: 'Dead wrong' on border security claim
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III broke with much of his party on Tuesday to declare Vice President Kamala Harris' statement that the Mexican border is secure to be "dead wrong." Harris told NBC over the weekend that "the border is secure" and that such security is a priority...
New Hampshire Primary: Republican voters sound off on Biden, abortion, student debt handouts
As New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary elections, Nashua Republicans sounded off on crucial issues that could affect the midterms and beyond. Nashua, the state’s second-largest city, is in New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district, which is currently represented by Democrat Annie Kuster in...
Charlie Crist's running mate: Being 'sp-ed teacher' 'qualifies me to deal with the dysfunctional legislature'
EXCLUSIVE - Karla Hernández-Mats, the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist suggested she is qualified to become Florida's next lieutenant governor because her experience as a special education teacher can help her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." At a campaign event on Tuesday in Cape Coral, Hernández-Mats...
Biden's student loan handouts a 'political trick' ahead of midterms: Montana governor
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte dubbed President Biden's student loan handouts a "political trick just ahead of an election to get attention" Tuesday on "Your World." GOV. GIANFORTE: It's the excessive spending that's driving inflation, and it's hitting hardworking Montanans very hard. Just this student loan bailout alone is going to place an additional $2,000 in debt on every American's back, whether they went to college or not, and whether they have student loan or not.
Media puts more emphasis on Fetterman's health as Pennsylvania election heats up
As the Senate midterm elections draw closer, media outlets have been forced to acknowledge Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman’s health issues. In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke which forced him off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania for approximately three months. Since then, Fetterman has limited his public appearances and refused Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s requests for more debates. So far, Fetterman has only committed to one debate "somewhere in the middle to end of October" which would be several weeks after early voting begins in his state.
What makes Ohio US Senate candidate Tim Ryan a 'lying fraud': Senate candidate JD Vance
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance explained why he thinks his opponent Tim Ryan is a "lying fraud" Tuesday on "Hannity." VANCE: This is a guy who, when he runs his scripted TV commercials, says that he wants to appeal to Trump voters. … And yet when he's unscripted, Sean, he's saying that we need to confront and kill the entire movement. … He's just a complete fraud. On every single issue, he has voted with Joe Biden, and yet he pretends in his TV commercials that he actually thinks exactly the opposite. And I got to say, Sean, he's supported by George Soros. He's got millions of dollars coming in to swamp the airwaves in Ohio and to lie to the people of Ohio. We need everything that we can get. … Because if we correct the record on this guy - if we actually tell the truth - it's simple, Sean. We're going to win this state because the people of Ohio are wise and they're smart and they're not going to buy lying fraud Tim Ryan.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
Oregon wildfire quadruples in size, forcing more than 2,000 homes to evacuate
A wildfire raging south of Portland, Oregon grew to nearly 86,000 acres on Sunday, threatening 2,230 homes and hundreds of commercial structures, officials said. The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said the fire beached existing lines and is now 0% contained. Oregon OSFM said it had committed seven task forces and an incident management team to protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure in the area.
Fox News
788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0