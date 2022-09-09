Read full article on original website
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Former fighter pilot Heather Penney recalls Vice President Cheney’s orders on 9/11 to stop Flight 93
Former D.C. Air National Guard Fighter Pilot Heather Penney joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to discuss the mission she was given 21 years ago on 9/11. Vice President Dick Cheney reportedly ordered fighter pilots to ram United Airlines Flight 93 after two hijacked commercial planes...
New Hampshire Primary: Republican voters sound off on Biden, abortion, student debt handouts
As New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary elections, Nashua Republicans sounded off on crucial issues that could affect the midterms and beyond. Nashua, the state’s second-largest city, is in New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district, which is currently represented by Democrat Annie Kuster in...
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to send buses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a Democrat, has been challenged...
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to delay formal rollout of House GOP agenda
FIRST ON FOX – Fox News has learned that House Republicans have decided to delay the formal rollout of their agenda for this fall’s election, so it will not conflict with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. House Republicans had scheduled their "Commitment to America"...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day Weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Tim Scott says US needs leader to unify country without 9/11-like ‘crisis,’ slams ‘soul-crushing' Biden speech
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reflected Sunday on how the American people came together 21 years ago in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, saying it was the most unified he has ever seen the country. In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," new host Shannon Bream asked...
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
Washington Post Editorial Board calls out Fetterman campaign, demands he attend debate
The Washington Post Editorial Board directly criticized the campaign of Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania and Senate candidate, John Fetterman, demanding he actually attend a public debate. "Mr. Fetterman has seemingly been reluctant to commit to firm debate dates, and that troubling stance has raised questions about whether he, still recovering...
White House claims Biden admin is taking 'unprecedented action' at the border amid record migrant encounters
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Tuesday that the Biden administration has taken "unprecedented action" at the southern border amid record levels of migrant encounters in the southwestern United States. "We had to fix something that was broken, especially by the last administration," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We've made over...
DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw touts blocking access to liberal media 'activists': 'Cut them off'
AVENTURA, FLA. - Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for the Ron DeSantis reelection campaign, touted the strategy of blocking access to legacy media outlets she and others deem "liberal activists." In recent months, journalists from the Washington Post, NPR, Politico, New York Magazine and Vanity Fair have complained about...
Media puts more emphasis on Fetterman's health as Pennsylvania election heats up
As the Senate midterm elections draw closer, media outlets have been forced to acknowledge Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman’s health issues. In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke which forced him off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania for approximately three months. Since then, Fetterman has limited his public appearances and refused Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s requests for more debates. So far, Fetterman has only committed to one debate "somewhere in the middle to end of October" which would be several weeks after early voting begins in his state.
Karoline Leavitt projected winner in fierce GOP congressional primary in battleground New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. - The Associated Press projects that Karoline Leavitt will win the Republican primary in New Hampshire's First Congressional District, which has long been a highly contested swing House district. Leavitt will now face-off in November's midterm elections with two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, whom Republicans view as vulnerable...
On this day in history, Sept. 14, 1814, American 'flag was still there' after attack on Fort McHenry
Francis Scott Key awoke aboard a British warship after watching the terrifying 25-hour bombardment of Fort McHenry — and, by dawn's early light, was stunned to find that our flag was still there on this day in history, Sept. 14, 1814. The Baltimore attorney, in a fit of patriotic...
Charlie Crist's running mate: Being 'sp-ed teacher' 'qualifies me to deal with the dysfunctional legislature'
EXCLUSIVE - Karla Hernández-Mats, the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist suggested she is qualified to become Florida's next lieutenant governor because her experience as a special education teacher can help her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." At a campaign event on Tuesday in Cape Coral, Hernández-Mats...
James Taylor sings 'Fire and Rain' to kick off White House Inflation Reduction Act celebration
James Taylor is kicking off the White House’s Inflation Reduction Act celebration. The six-time Grammy Award winner, 74, sang "Fire and Rain" in front of the White House on Tuesday afternoon. Taylor was seated in a navy-blue blazer and a gray hat as he strummed his guitar in front of the cameras and audience.
