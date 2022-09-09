ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
White House claims Biden admin is taking 'unprecedented action' at the border amid record migrant encounters

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Tuesday that the Biden administration has taken "unprecedented action" at the southern border amid record levels of migrant encounters in the southwestern United States. "We had to fix something that was broken, especially by the last administration," Jean-Pierre told reporters. "We've made over...
Media puts more emphasis on Fetterman's health as Pennsylvania election heats up

As the Senate midterm elections draw closer, media outlets have been forced to acknowledge Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman’s health issues. In May, Fetterman suffered a stroke which forced him off the campaign trail in Pennsylvania for approximately three months. Since then, Fetterman has limited his public appearances and refused Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s requests for more debates. So far, Fetterman has only committed to one debate "somewhere in the middle to end of October" which would be several weeks after early voting begins in his state.
Charlie Crist's running mate: Being 'sp-ed teacher' 'qualifies me to deal with the dysfunctional legislature'

EXCLUSIVE - Karla Hernández-Mats, the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist suggested she is qualified to become Florida's next lieutenant governor because her experience as a special education teacher can help her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." At a campaign event on Tuesday in Cape Coral, Hernández-Mats...
