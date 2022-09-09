ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pilot Kidney Exchange Transplant Program Launched Between US, Italy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSmIf_0hobkPqW00

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--

The Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD), an Ohio-based, non-profit organization managing an international kidney exchange registry, today announces the launch of a pilot kidney exchange transplant program between the United States and Italy. The signing of the agreement, between APKD and Centro Nazionali Trapianti (CNT), the organization which manages all transplantation activity in Italy, allows for the first-ever exchange of living donor kidneys between Europe and the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005252/en/

Dr. Michael A. Rees, CEO of Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation and Massimo Cardillo, director of Italy’s National Transplant Center, formalize the agreement in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Business Wire)

The goal of the memorandum of understanding, which was signed at the Ministry of Health in Rome, is to provide for the possible treatment of thousands of patients awaiting kidney transplants in both the U.S. and Italy. The agreement was signed on behalf of CNT by its director, Massimo Cardillo, and by Michael A. Rees, MD, PhD, the CEO of APKD and the surgical director of kidney transplantation at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio.

The new US-Italy program concerns kidney exchange transplantation, in which incompatible living donor and recipient pairs are matched with other incompatible pairs for kidney transplants. Thanks to the agreement between APKD and CNT, incompatible American and Italian donor-recipient pairs will be able to exchange with each other based on a shared algorithm that will verify the level of compatibility between those on the countries’ transplant waiting lists. In this way, patients with kidney failure, who also have an incompatible volunteer donor, will have a greater chance of receiving the transplant they need.

In addition to the technical-operational aspects – such as the requirements of the participating hospitals, matching algorithm and overall governance of the transplant process – the agreement provides that the costs related to the transplant procedure are borne by the U.S. insurance coverage for the U.S. recipient and the Italian donor, while the Italian National Health Service will cover the expenses for the Italian recipient and the American donor. Transplant surgeries will take place in the country where the recipient is located.

The pilot phase of the program will cover the first three cases and will be limited to one hospital in Italy, while in the U.S., chosen APKD partner transplant centers will be accepted into the program with the approval of CNT. Once the initial operational and management process has been completed, the program will be re-evaluated for possible consolidation of the protocol and the progressive expansion to other living kidney transplant centers of the Italian and APKD networks.

The agreement with Italy is the latest example of APKD’s global leadership in the field of kidney exchange. In late 2021, the organization also helped coordinate a historic series of kidney transplants between donors and patients in Israel and the United Arab Emirates that saved the lives of three women.

Today in the U.S., about 20% of the 6,000 living donor kidney transplants performed are achieved through kidney exchange. APKD believes collaboration between its organization and CNT could significantly increase the number of living donor kidney transplants achieved for both Italian and U.S. citizens with kidney failure.

“Kidney exchange helps us celebrate our differences – for the benefits they enable,” said Rees, CEO of APKD. “Larger pools offer more opportunities for kidney exchange for the incompatible pairs in those pools. But an often-overlooked aspect of kidney exchange is that patients with antibodies that prevent their donors from donating are often produced against targets that are common within their ethnicity or population. Kidney exchange shows us how our differences can be the critical component, allowing us to help one another by providing donors that lack the targets of such antibodies.”

Rees goes on to note that: “We believe the heterogenous U.S. population will allow the homogenous Italian patients a much better chance of finding a match than working with similar populations in Southern Europe.”

This kidney exchange program with the U.S. is the second international exchange program launched by Italy. Since 2018, Italy has had an agreement involving France, Portugal and Spain, which has resulted in three kidney exchange transplants with the latter nation.

“Living kidney transplants are an effective therapeutic option for recipients and absolutely safe for donors, but to date, they represent less than 17% of kidney transplants performed each year in Italy,” said Cardillo, CNT director. “This is a rapidly growing percentage but still insufficient to respond to the many patients still waiting. This agreement between Italy and the U.S. literally opens a new frontier and will allow us to significantly increase the chances of establishing positive matches between different patients.”

The final goal, continues Cardillo, is an international network of paired exchange kidney transplants. “Starting from this experience, we will be able to work for a cooperation agreement between all European countries that will allow us to internationalize kidney exchange programs for the benefit of all patients.”

The full announcement by CNT, including a response from Italy Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, is available on CNT’s website.

To learn more about APKD and its industry-leading kidney registry, visit PairedDonation.org.

About the Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation

The Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation (APKD) is a 501c3 with global reach that manages a kidney registry powered by a Nobel Prize-winning algorithm. APKD revolutionized kidney donation by performing the world’s first non-simultaneous altruistic donor chain and the first international chain. APKD’s commitment to innovation, research, education, technology and generosity allows it to fulfill its mission of saving lives by securing a living donor kidney transplant for every patient who needs one.

Centro Nazionali Trapianti (CNT):

Centro Nazionali Trapianti (CNT), set up under the Law 91/1999, is located at the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), as a department. It coordinates all activities on donation, allocation and transplantation of organs; donation, banking and transplantation of tissues and waiting lists of patients. It manages the Transplant Information System, collecting data on donation, allocation and transplantation of organs, including transplanted organ quality, and defines protocols about safety and security of organ donation and criteria for operational protocols for organ and tissue allocation, allocation of organs for urgencies and national programs. It fixes parameters for transplant quality assessment, promotes information campaigns for the public, in collaboration with MoH and patients’ Associations, and promotes and develops training courses regarding organ donation. ISS and CNT have a vast experience in project participation and coordination. During these years CNT international activity has evolved, focusing on international relations, EU-funded projects, cooperation agreements with EU and Mediterranean countries; international organ exchanges through the Italian Gate to Europe in partnership with CIR OCST and Policlinico Umberto I; and the monitoring of Italian patients abroad and of foreign patients in Italy.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005252/en/

CONTACT: Sue Finkam

sue.finkam@paireddonation.org

317.614.5835

KEYWORD: OHIO EUROPE UNITED STATES ITALY NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH SURGERY OTHER HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH

SOURCE: Alliance for Paired Kidney Donation

PUB: 09/09/2022 09:39 AM/DISC: 09/09/2022 09:39 AM

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

A Million Transplants: System Faces Questions Amid Milestone

Sept. 12, 2022 -- Kim Uccellini was only 9 when she had the surgery, but the details remain vivid even 33 years later. When her surgeon made rounds, he brought her a teddy bear. But that wasn’t the best part. “I remember waking up and feeling more alive than...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow’s troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv’s western outskirts and killed at least one person. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism. Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power Sunday night. Cars drove through darkened streets, and the few pedestrians used flashlights or mobile phones to light their way. Separately, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Associated Press

Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russia has acknowledged that it recently withdrew troops from areas in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Russian troops were also pulling out from Melitopol, the second largest city in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, the city’s pre-occupation mayor said. His claim could not immediately be verified. Melitopol has been occupied since early March. Capturing it would give Kyiv an opportunity to disrupt Russian supply lines between the south and the eastern Donbas region, the two major areas where Moscow-backed forces hold territory.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Queen hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
U.K.
The Associated Press

'I cannot mourn': Former colonies conflicted over the queen

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Transplants#Kidneys#Kidney Transplantation#Alliance#The Ministry Of Health#Apkd
The Associated Press

China grants gaming license to NetEase, 1st since crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s second largest gaming firm NetEase has received its first online game license in over a year in a possible sign Beijing is gradually easing a crackdown on the industry. The National Press and Publication Administration, which issues licenses for video games, on Tuesday published a list of approvals for 73 games, including a mobile game by NetEase called “All-Star Street Ball Party.” In August 2021, regulators stopped issuing gaming licenses as they tightened restrictions on the tech industry. They resumed approvals in April. Tencent, the country’s biggest gaming company, has not gotten any games approved since then. However, Nanjing Wangdian Technology, a subsidiary of Tencent, got a license for a health-education mobile game called “Defense of Health.” Tencent first unveiled plans to launch this game in May 2021. But such educational games typically are less lucrative than commercial mobile games.
EDUCATION
The Independent

How will flights be disrupted during the Queen’s procession and funeral?

London Heathrow airport is warning of disruption for nearly two hours on Wednesday as the late Queen’s coffin is moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.The aim is to “ensure silence over central London” as the procession moves.The UK’s busiest airport says there will be “further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday 19 September” – the day of the funeral.In addition, the Scottish airline Loganair says it will not operate flights during the funeral.What is happening today?At 2.22pm, the Queen’s coffin will begin its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall – a journey of about one mile through...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Portugal
The Associated Press

EU chief proposes reform of electricity market

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official proposed Wednesday a reform of the bloc’s electricity market amid the energy price crisis hurting businesses and households. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said a “deep and comprehensive reform of the electricity market” is required to reduce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Defining new reference intervals for serum free light chains in individuals with chronic kidney disease: Results of the iStopMM study

Serum free light chain (FLC) concentration is greatly affected by kidney function. Using a large prospective population-based cohort, we aimed to establish a reference interval for FLCs in persons with chronic kidney disease (CKD). A total of 75422 participants of the iStopMM study were screened with serum FLC, serum protein electrophoresis and immunofixation. Estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) was calculated from serum creatinine. Central 99% reference intervals were determined, and 95% confidence intervals calculated. Included were 6461 (12%) participants with measured FLCs, eGFR <"‰60"‰mL/min/1.73"‰m2, not receiving renal replacement therapy, and without evidence of monoclonality. Using current reference intervals, 60% and 21% had kappa and lambda FLC values outside the normal range. The FLC ratio was outside standard reference interval (0.26"“1.65) in 9% of participants and outside current kidney reference interval (0.37"“3.10) in 0.7%. New reference intervals for FLC and FLC ratio were established. New reference intervals for the FLC ratio were 0.46"“2.62, 0.48"“3.38, and 0.54"“3.30 for eGFR 45"“59, 30"“44, and <"‰30"‰mL/min/1.73"‰m2 groups, respectively. The crude prevalence of LC-MGUS in CKD patients was 0.5%. We conclude that current reference intervals for FLC and FLC ratio are inaccurate in CKD patients and propose new eGFR based reference intervals to be implemented.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A prehistoric human skeleton has been found in a cave system that was flooded at the end of the last ice age 8,000 years ago, according to a cave-diving archaeologist on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Archaeologist Octavio del Rio said he and fellow diver Peter Broger saw the shattered skull and skeleton partly covered by sediment in a cave near where the Mexican government plans to build a high-speed tourist train through the jungle. Given the distance from the cave entrance, the skeleton couldn’t have gotten there without modern diving equipment, so it must be over 8,000 years old, Del Rio said, referring to the era when rising sea levels flooded the caves. “There it is. We don’t know if the body was deposited there or if that was where this person died,” said Del Rio. He said that the skeleton was located about 8 meters (26 feet) underwater, about a half-kilometer (one third of a mile) into the cave system.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy