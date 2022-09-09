Read full article on original website
Related
I've been a chef for over 20 years. This Irish recipe is my favorite way to eat potatoes for breakfast.
After working with food for years, I still have boxties as my first meal of the day. I can serve it with Hollandaise sauce, bacon, honey, or salmon.
Why You Should Be Baking Your Bacon Instead of Frying It
International Bacon Day is an unofficial holiday that takes place on the first Saturday of September. But we think bacon deserves more — hence, InsideHook’s Bacon Week, a collection of stories old and new celebrating salt-cured pork (and in some cases, non-pork or even non-meat) in all its sizzling glory.
I turned a chicken dish that's been in my family for 25 years into a no-fuss air-fryer meal. Here's the recipe.
My mom's recipe for chicken wings has been in the family for decades. It only calls for six ingredients, and I quickly whip it up in the air fryer.
I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk
When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Gave Up on Making My Own Plant-Based Milk Until I Discovered The Nutr
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I was holding a slimy, wet oats-filled cheesecloth with one hand and “milking” said cheesecloth with the other when I said aloud, “This is not 1804, what am I trying to prove?” After an entire day of soaking oats, and another hour of milking a bulging cheesecloth like a cow udder, I was blessed with less than one cup of the worst oat milk I’ve ever tasted. So I admitted defeat, huffed to the corner store wearing a T-shirt stained with watery oat liquid, and left with an $8 carton of the second worst oat milk I’ve ever tasted. I promise, y’all, I tried the cheesecloth method multiple times over the years in an attempt to make The Pioneer Woman proud. But you get to a point where the effort is simply not worth the result. And that’s when the Nutr, a machine the size of a French press, came into my life.
I’m the Queen’s favourite village butcher – she always had the same order
THE Queen's favourite village butcher has revealed she always had the same order. John Sinclair, who owns HM Sheridan butchers, is responsible for supplying meat to Balmoral Castle and its neighbouring estate Birkhall. The 57-year-old butcher recalls delivering to the castle in Aberdeen and having "such good banter" with the...
U.K.・
12tomatoes.com
Waffle Iron Calzones
One of my favorite things to order out is calzones. They’re brimming with flavor but it’s all contained perfectly in a crusty package. If you also love these Italian delicacies then this recipe is for you. When I first encountered the idea of making calzones in the waffle...
I’m a mum & came up with a hack for drying family’s clothes inside – people were quick to criticise but it works for us
WHEN you've got young kids who are prone to spillages, life revolves around a never-ending cycle of washing and drying all their clothes. And if you're doing several loads a week, finding space to hang up all their stuff quickly starts to become a challenge. Feel our pain? Then this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Do I Have 1 to 3 Sharp Little Chin Hairs That Just Keep Coming Back?
“Every woman you know is fighting a lifelong battle against a single chin hair.” That viral tweet, recently written by stand-up comedian Julia Claire, has garnered more than 41,000 likes and counting—so it sounds like she might be onto something. Hey, we’ve certainly been there. Sometimes you just...
The Best Instant Pot Pressure Cookers to Try
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best Instant Pot for your kitchen will depend on your lifestyle, budget, and cooking preferences. With the Instant Pot’s massive popularity, it might seem like there are dozens of models out there, but it really comes down to five different types of IPs: the Duo (the original), Duo Plus, Pro, Pro Plus, and Crisp (the latest). It’s essentially like having multiple kitchen gadgets in one with many models, not only being able to pressure cook, but also broil, dehydrate, sauté, and even air fry.
Is The Instagram-Famous Beast Blender Worth the Hype—And The Price?
All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every few months, I go on a weeks-long smoothie bender where I crave blended beverages at all hours. So, then, I need a killer blender. The Beast Blender, or more likely Instagram's creepily on-point algorithm, seemed to know that my prized Nutribullet from high school was on its last leg when it began sending me targeted ads. I had my sights set on a pricey Vitamix, but the Beast Blender’s small frame, reasonable price, and overall beauty made me think twice. After checking out the brand’s Instagram profile, it seemed like the only person in the wellness world who didn’t know about it…was me.
Here’s Why We Grieve the Loss of People We Don’t Even Know
Immediately after officials announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died, social media was flooded with a lot of feelings. The 96-year-old monarch ruled for 70 historic years and her presence was felt globally. The moment the news of her death broke, the crowd that had gathered outside of Buckingham Palace experienced a clear and collective moment of shock. And then came the tears.
Watch Charli D’Amelio Share Her Wellness Essentials With SELF
At 18, Charli D’Amelio has a whopping 49 million followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she has over 145 million. And her following is only growing. D’Amelio, born and raised in a Connecticut suburb, rose to fame in 2019 for sharing short dance routines she performed on TikTok from her childhood bedroom. By the time social media use skyrocketed for everyone in the early quarantine days of 2020, D’Amelio and her online dances were everywhere.
I'm a Brit who moved to the US and now loves shopping at Costco. Here are 12 things I like to buy.
I shop at the US-based, wholesale chain every month for bulk buys like Charmin toilet paper, Rao's marinara sauce, and Kirkland butter croissants.
Fried Chickpeas and Scrambled Eggs with Garlicky Greens and Spicy Yogurt
While I’d happily eat a plate of crunchy, salty, garlic-fried chickpeas all by itself for dinner, the rest of my family needs a little more substance on the plate. Enter this super speedy meatless dish. After the chickpeas are fried with cracked coriander, cumin, and slivers of garlic until golden and crisp, the skillet is given over to a soft egg scramble shot through with wilted greens and scallion. To serve, the chickpeas and eggs are drizzled with a simple, creamy yogurt sauce, then topped with more of the salted cracked spice mix. It makes a deeply piquant meal, for minimal effort.
4 Processed Foods That Are Terrible For Your Health, Doctors Say
If you want to lead a healthy life, eating highly processed foods is never a great way to go. Prioritizing balanced, nutritious meals is the best way to ensure your body functions properly. Unfortunately, processed foods can be some of the tastiest and most convenient options out there—but if you’re aware of the risks at hand, you can make healthy, informed decisions about the food you eat and avoid those that will take a toll on your body.
pethelpful.com
Rescued African Grey Parrot's First Moment Outside Is a Sight to Behold
Seeing pet owner's treat their animals right is the absolute best. That's how you know there's so much love between the two. Just look at a rescue parrot on TikTok named Gizmo, who had never even been outside before. Gasp! Recently, his owner wanted to remedy the situation and now video of Gizmo taking a little trip to the yard has people cheering online.
Flaky Andouille and Callaloo Hand Pies with Red Pepper Sambal
Preheat oven to broil with rack 5 inches from broiler. Toss red peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Broil peppers, rotating frequently, until just softened, blistered, and blackened in spots, about 15 minutes. Remove peppers from oven and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, remove seeds and stems, then roughly chop. Place peppers, onion, tomatoes, and habanero chile in a food processor and pulse into a coarsely chopped puree. Set aside.
I tried Ina Garten's recipe for baked potatoes, and I'll never use another method again
After trying baked-potato recipes from four celebrity chefs, I fell in love with the "Barefoot Contessa" star's no-foil trick for the perfect texture.
rtfitchauthor.com
Feel Good Sunday: Video ~ Sad Horse Needs A Dog Best Friend To Help Her Get Adopted
Champagne the horse is so scared of people! Her rescuer, Emily, needs to help her trust humans again. But no matter how hard she tries, Champagne is still so nervous! Lucky for Emily, her dog, Remy, knows exactly how to get Champagne feeling happy again…. Learn more about Dodo Kids...
SELF
New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 0