Greensboro — A case of the Mondays is what one Guilford County School dealt with after students were sent home early. The City of Greensboro was called out to Sedgefield Elementary school earlier today due to a water pipe issue, causing them to turn the water off at the school. Students were sent home around 11:00 this morning and maintenance crews have been out here working on the pipes, but they're unsure as to when it will be fixed and when students will be able to return to school. Parents are hoping for a quick return, the district will alert parents about the schools reopening through a texting notification system.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO