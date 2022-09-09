Read full article on original website
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
Town hall held to discuss crime on Randleman Rd.
GREENESBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Representative organized a town hall Tuesday evening due to ongoing concerns with one of the main roads in the community. “What are we going to do about what we know is the epicenter of the problem for southeast Greensboro?” said a concerned citizen.
Police: Man stabbed following argument, suspect on the loose
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday night around 8:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers were called to the 900 block of Waughtown St. for a reported stabbing. Police say when officers arrived they found 39-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds. According to police, the victim was involved in an argument with the...
Winston-Salem Police are searching for a man who disappeared two months ago
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are searching for a 66-year-old man who disappeared on July 15. 66-year-old Lorenzo Ross was last seen in the area of Virginia Newell Ln on Friday, July 15. Ross is a black male, 6’ 03”, 259 lbs. with white hair, and brown eyes, Ross has an extremely swollen right leg and walks with a pronounced limp.
One Injured in Greensboro Hotel Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At midnight last night, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at the My Choice Extended Stay on 110 E. Seneca Road. Officers located a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was described...
One person shot in the arm after early morning shooting
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting that left one person hurt Friday night. Officers arrived at 719 Ferndale Ave., around 3:35 a.m. when officers arrived on scene they found 19-year-old Quiterio Aldahir suffering from a gun shot wound to his arm. During investigation officers found Aldahir was shot on the property by an unknown suspect.
Impaired driver causes deadly car crash
Greensboro — A fatal car accident in Greensboro has left one person dead. Greensboro Police responded to US 29 N at Joe Brown Dr., around 7:30 p.m., in reference to a car accident. When officers arrived on scene they found 45-year-old Kahani Moore was driving a 2019 Kia Forte with two other passengers, Kelvin Mcdowell and Tamica Williams.
ACSO holds hiring event amid staffing shortage
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials say law enforcement across North Carolina is understaffed, in Alamance County, it’s no different. Deputies tell ABC 45 they are currently 45 short on detention officers and two short on patrol. 145 is a fully staffed for the detention center in Alamance county,...
Medical facility in Greensboro makes changes to services, council leaders concerned
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's been some confusion around a Greensboro medical care facility and how patients there get their access to the healthcare they need. "In this particular area, we are in a food desert, a healthcare desert," said Councilwoman Sharon Hightower. The city leader says the discussion to...
Sedgefield Elementary School closes for the day
Greensboro — A case of the Mondays is what one Guilford County School dealt with after students were sent home early. The City of Greensboro was called out to Sedgefield Elementary school earlier today due to a water pipe issue, causing them to turn the water off at the school. Students were sent home around 11:00 this morning and maintenance crews have been out here working on the pipes, but they're unsure as to when it will be fixed and when students will be able to return to school. Parents are hoping for a quick return, the district will alert parents about the schools reopening through a texting notification system.
Discussion to remove confederate statue in Asheboro
The Asheboro city council passed a resolution to recommend moving the confederate statue from outside the Randolph county courthouse. It's been a long debate, some see it as history that belongs next to a building of the people, others like Asheboro. City Council member Eddie Burks believe the statue should...
