Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

Grand Island Pizza Ranch launches Reading Rodeo Program

One example is a local Grand Island Pizza Ranch, who recently launched a highly educational program for students, the Reading Rodeo Program. The year-round program was implemented by local community Pizza Ranch locations, with owner Harlyn Vander Griend spearheading efforts creating a way to encourage students to read more. Theprogram provides an easy way for children to be incentivized to increase literacy. Each participant in the program is given a Reading Rodeo bookmark and teachers/parents sign off when a student has completed a book. When the student hits their goal, they are rewarded with a free small pizza.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

New for fall at The Solid Rock - NTV Specials just for you!

NTV Special #1 - NOTES Candles - Buy the starter candle base and get one refill for 1/2 price!. NTV Special #2 - All t-shirts - Buy 1 get 1 1/2 off!. NTV Special #4 - All canvas and burlap totes 30% off!. The Solid Rock. 1010 3rd Ave.,. (308)...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery

KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Amanda Buchfinck and Matt Newcomb with GTA Insurance Group have more on the services they offer. A little history, 1987, we started in Red Cloud. We are a multi-line, independent insurance company. We have 37 offices across the state of Nebraska. As far east as...
RED CLOUD, NE
NebraskaTV

Give Your AC/Furnace a Tune-Up from Service Experts

Service Experts will be running a promotion during the month of September to promote National Tune-up Day which is September 25. As part of this promotion, Service Experts will be donating $5 (up to $20k nationally) for every tune-up completed during the month to Make-A-Wish.
NebraskaTV

Former Viking student speaks out on shutdown of school's newspaper

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The shutdown of one central Nebraska high school newspaper sparked national attention, most recently with an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. The former Grand Island Northwest student who wrote that piece spoke to NTV. “Being teased by your peers is one thing, but...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies

ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
ROSELAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Gravel truck fire stops traffic on Highway 44

AXTELL, Neb. — A gravel truck caught on fire on the side of Highway 44 Monday afternoon. NTV's reporter on the scene said traffic stopped around 3:15 p.m. in both directions. Traffic was back to normal later in the afternoon. The truck was just a half mile north of...
AXTELL, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona begins

LEXINGTON, Neb. — The trial for one of the men accused of murder in Lexington began Monday morning with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records say Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

