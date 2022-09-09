Read full article on original website
Grand Island Pizza Ranch launches Reading Rodeo Program
One example is a local Grand Island Pizza Ranch, who recently launched a highly educational program for students, the Reading Rodeo Program. The year-round program was implemented by local community Pizza Ranch locations, with owner Harlyn Vander Griend spearheading efforts creating a way to encourage students to read more. Theprogram provides an easy way for children to be incentivized to increase literacy. Each participant in the program is given a Reading Rodeo bookmark and teachers/parents sign off when a student has completed a book. When the student hits their goal, they are rewarded with a free small pizza.
Learning Curve: Kearney Public Schools Constitution Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Public Schools is celebrating 150 years of reading, writing and arithmetic. NTV's Carol Staab visits with Kearney High School Teacher Josh Redman to learn more about Constitution Day.
Pet Doc: King Sims hip surgery
KEARNEY, Neb. — King Sims is a very active German Shorthair, who is happy and outgoing. “He's very active. He's very outgoing. He is out on the farm, has lots of acreage, and swims a lot," said Dr, Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. After suffering an unknown...
Local program helps those with disabilities strengthen skills, gain confidence, and more
KEARNEY, Neb. — Animals have a long history of having a positive impact on humans and one local program is using horses to help those with disabilities. Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program’s Annual Summer Show was a chance for its students to compete and show off what they’ve learned over the summer.
Husker Harvest Days: GTA Insurance Group
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Amanda Buchfinck and Matt Newcomb with GTA Insurance Group have more on the services they offer. A little history, 1987, we started in Red Cloud. We are a multi-line, independent insurance company. We have 37 offices across the state of Nebraska. As far east as...
The party is on! A Higher Plane celebrates 4th Anniversary
Saturday, September 17th from 10a.m.-7p.m.
Former Viking student speaks out on shutdown of school's newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The shutdown of one central Nebraska high school newspaper sparked national attention, most recently with an opinion piece published in the Washington Post. The former Grand Island Northwest student who wrote that piece spoke to NTV. “Being teased by your peers is one thing, but...
One transported to hospital, two cats die following Kearney house fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — One person was taken to the hospital and two cats died following a house fire Monday night in Kearney. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called just before 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of F Avenue. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from one side of a duplex. When they entered the home, they found smoke and heat in the back bedroom of the home.
Farming Today with KRVN, September 13, 2022
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. A special report from Husker Harvest Days featuring Matt Jungman, Show Manager for Husker Harvest Days.
Two Iowans charged after traffic stop near Kearney finds drugs, children inside vehicle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Iowa residents have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers located numerous drugs and two children inside their vehicle. Carl Emerson, 34, of Fairfax, Iowa, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of 28 to 139 grams of meth, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a drug violation, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of committing intentional child abuse – no injury.
Man trapped in grain silo in Roseland dies
ROSELAND, Neb. — A man has died after becoming trapped in a grain silo in Roseland. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, around 4:05 p.m., emergency services were called to CHS Ag Services in Roseland for a worker trapped in a grain silo. Multiple emergency crews arrived on...
Gravel truck fire stops traffic on Highway 44
AXTELL, Neb. — A gravel truck caught on fire on the side of Highway 44 Monday afternoon. NTV's reporter on the scene said traffic stopped around 3:15 p.m. in both directions. Traffic was back to normal later in the afternoon. The truck was just a half mile north of...
Hastings City Council gets closer to filling city administrator position
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has narrowed the search for a new city administrator down to four. The previous city administrator resigned in May. The city council searched nationwide, and said they are looking for someone that will bring a good reputation to the city. Mayor Corey...
Murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona begins
LEXINGTON, Neb. — The trial for one of the men accused of murder in Lexington began Monday morning with jury selection. Dawson County District Court records say Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 20, is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the drive by shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington in July of 2021.
Autonomous systems usher in future of farming with driverless tractor, spreaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — You can't take the farmer out of the farm but technology may soon usher in a new era of agriculture. “I would have never thought this was possible,” said Ben Sees of Raven. Even farmers who have grown up with autosteer tractors never thought...
GI man charged after stealing car, assaulting owner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces charges after police say he stole a car, assaulted a woman and was later found with drugs. Ryan Lopez, 24, is charged in Hall County Court with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving during suspension.
