Riverside County, CA

Campohellfire
4d ago

I really hope that the rain reaches them to help slow or best yest stop the fire. We just delt with the 32 Border fire here in our east county so we are praying for ever.

R Connection
4d ago

Idk what it will take for Californians to wake up to the complete and utter negligence of Dictator Newsom.. he has done exactly the opposite to help ease these wildfires .. just using political points and talks to score more funding with his financial buddies

Enough is Enough?
4d ago

Wow this part of the valley keeps catching on fire all of California keeps catching on fire…. No idea from anyone on proper ways to stop fires? My daughter was caught in an Idlewild fire and at 235 acres I called the Art a academy and said they should vacate and they did not until it reached over 4000 acres at 4000 all the kids had to travel through a ton of smoke SMH folks just do not take fires in the mountains serious enough now at nearing 30,000 it’s still not contained????? There must be a better way

NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now 53% Contained at 28,307 Acres

Almost a full week after it first sparked, the enormous Fairview Fire burning near Hemet looks like it may finally be slowing down. The wildfire has now burned 28,307 acres, but firefighters have it 53% contained and made good progress thanks to this weekend's rainfall and lower temperatures. The huge...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home

The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
foxla.com

Massive fire erupts at warehouse in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out at a warehouse in Riverside County Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way. Right now Opportunity Way at Meridian Parkway is closed as the firefight continues. This...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger

With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three-Alarm Blaze Erupts At Warehouse Near 215 Freeway

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A fire erupted today in a pile of pallets adjacent. to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, quickly. spreading to the exterior of the building, prompting a three-alarm emergency. response. The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity Way, just.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Argyros Family Sells Santa Ana Land Parcel for $51M

Costa Mesa-based Arnel & Affiliates has sold one of its long-standing Santa Ana development sites in a $51 million multifamily land play. San Diego-based Ledcor Group paid about $6 million per acre for the site adjacent to the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, where it plans to kick off construction next year on what will be one of the city’s largest mixed-use residential projects in recent years.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
KTLA

Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts

Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
CALIFORNIA STATE

