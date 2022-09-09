I really hope that the rain reaches them to help slow or best yest stop the fire. We just delt with the 32 Border fire here in our east county so we are praying for ever.
Idk what it will take for Californians to wake up to the complete and utter negligence of Dictator Newsom.. he has done exactly the opposite to help ease these wildfires .. just using political points and talks to score more funding with his financial buddies
Wow this part of the valley keeps catching on fire all of California keeps catching on fire…. No idea from anyone on proper ways to stop fires? My daughter was caught in an Idlewild fire and at 235 acres I called the Art a academy and said they should vacate and they did not until it reached over 4000 acres at 4000 all the kids had to travel through a ton of smoke SMH folks just do not take fires in the mountains serious enough now at nearing 30,000 it’s still not contained????? There must be a better way
