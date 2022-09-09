Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets Shop Opening Later This Month in New Orleans Square at Disneyland

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Moana’ and ‘Zootopia’ Replacing Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
A land containing both “Moana” and “Zootopia” will replace Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Plans are still in the early stages, and no details on potential attractions have been announced. A single piece of concept art was released showing the potential land, including Moana’s...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: The Mandalorian and Grogu Meet & Greet to Debut at Disneyland in November
After the initial announcement at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, we finally know when guests will be able to find the Mandalorian and Grogu meet & greet at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. The duo will make their debut in November. The costume with The Mandalorian and...
WDW News Today
Details Released on New ‘Tangled’ Attraction Coming to Disneyland Paris Resort
At the D23 Expo today, we got lots of announcements from the Disney Parks panel. As we previously reported, Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris Resort will receive a “Tangled” attraction, in addition to an English Gardens area and a “Frozen”- themed land. In this...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom
After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
WDW News Today
Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan
I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Themed Lands in Development for ‘Coco’, ‘Encanto’, Disney Villains at Magic Kingdom, Possibly Replacing Rivers of America
A new land (or lands) are under development for beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. The possible land(s) would include “Coco,” “Encanto,” and Disney Villains. Plans are in early development, but guests could enter the casita from “Encanto” and ride on an...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland
Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024
RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT
A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
WDW News Today
‘World of Color One’ Including ‘Encanto,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘Moana,’ and More Coming to Disney California Adventure Next Year
A new version of “World of Color” called “World of Color One” will debut at Disney California Adventure next year for 100 Years of Wonder. Concept art for the show includes characters from “Mulan,” “The Lion King,” “Encanto,” “Coco,” “Moana,” and “Soul.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Avengers Multiverse Attraction Including King Thanos ‘That Won’ Coming to Avengers Campus
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed at the start of D23 Expo that a new e-ticket attraction is coming soon to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. During the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel today, more details were revealed about the new Avengers Campus attraction. With this attraction and more...
WDW News Today
More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland
New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023
A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
WDW News Today
Pacific Wharf to be Reimagined into San Fransokyo From ‘Big Hero 6’ at Disney California Adventure
Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure will soon be reimagined into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.”. The new version of the land will include a Baymax meet-and-greet, food, and more. A ride was not announced. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter,...
WDW News Today
Paradise Pier Hotel Officially Renamed Pixar Place Hotel, Includes Finding Nemo Splash Pad
At the D23 Expo in the “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” panel, it was announced today that Paradise Pier Hotel will officially be renamed Pixar Place Hotel. The retheme of the hotel is already underway, and we saw the sign for the hotel removed last...
WDW News Today
Every Disney Parks, Experiences, & Products Announcement at D23 Expo 2022
The Mandalorian and Grogu will appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in November. A The Hulk “Project Exo” robotic exoskeleton meet-and-greet will start at Avengers Campus next week. The new Avengers Campus multiverse attraction will feature King Thanos, who won in an alternate reality to...
WDW News Today
‘Frozen’ Included in Royal Transformation of Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris
The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris will be undergoing a royal transformation that includes some elements from “Frozen”. Disney released concept art for a “Frozen”-themed room today. Other rooms will be themed to “Cinderella,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Tangled,” and more. Little...
WDW News Today
Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour
Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland
Today at the D23 Expo, we got plenty of announcements of what’s coming to the Disney Parks around the world. At Hong Kong Disneyland, to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be unveiled near Cinderella Carousel. This statue will...
Comments / 0