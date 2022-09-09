ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Eudora’s Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets Shop Opening Later This Month in New Orleans Square at Disneyland

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 Completely Sold Out

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out. When attempting to buy tickets, the calendar no longer comes up. We were given the option to buy a ticket on Sunday, October 16 for kids between 3 and 9, but an error occurred when we tried to add it to our cart.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Disneyland#New Orleans Square#Travel Destinations#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Chic Boutique#Vacationeer#Palace#Bayou Adventure#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks Returning to Magic Kingdom

After a year of “Disney Enchantment,” Disney has announced that the “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom next year. A specific date was not provided. The “Happily Ever After” anthem will return as part of an updated spectacular and is expected to resemble the well-known “Happily Ever After” fireworks we all know and love.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan

I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland

Disney has announced at D23 Expo that the Magic Happens parade will be returning to Disneyland next year. The show debuted on February 27, 2020, mere days before Disneyland closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The parade was part of Disneyland’s 65th anniversary celebration. An exact date for the return...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

runDisney Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2024

RunDisney races will return to Disneyland Resort in 2024. A runDisney race has not been held there since 2017. As of now, a date or season for the first race has not been shared. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram....
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Harmonious to be Replaced With 100 Years of Wonder Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT

A brand-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular will replace “Harmonious” in 2023 for 100 Years of Wonder and the upcoming 40th anniversary of EPCOT. “Harmonious” was first announced at Destination D23 in 2018. It officially premiered on October 1, 2021, for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. It replaced “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth,” which had been running since 1999.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Land at Shanghai Disneyland

New concept art has been released for the “Zootopia” land coming to Shanghai Disneyland. This animated art showed colorful buildings in the land. Guests will enter the “Zootopia” attraction via the Zootopia Police station. They will be greeted by an Officer Clawhauser audio-animatronic before boarding a police vehicle.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Figment Meet & Greet Returning to EPCOT in 2023

A Figment meet and greet will be coming to EPCOT in 2023 for a limited time. No exact details, timing, or location were revealed. Many years ago, Figment could be met in EPCOT, but that meet and greet has long been gone. The imagination dragon has remained a popular character, as evidenced by the frenzy over the Figment popcorn bucket earlier this year.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Every Disney Parks, Experiences, & Products Announcement at D23 Expo 2022

The Mandalorian and Grogu will appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in November. A The Hulk “Project Exo” robotic exoskeleton meet-and-greet will start at Avengers Campus next week. The new Avengers Campus multiverse attraction will feature King Thanos, who won in an alternate reality to...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Journey Into Inebriation – Woman Sets Off Social Media with Drunken EPCOT Ejection Tour

Social media exploded yesterday with numerous videos of a woman’s loud, rowdy, and sometimes hilarious removal from EPCOT during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival. The journey seems to start in the UK Pavilion, where an apparently drunken woman can be seen being restrained by other members of her party as she argues with Disney Security and Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse Statue Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

Today at the D23 Expo, we got plenty of announcements of what’s coming to the Disney Parks around the world. At Hong Kong Disneyland, to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, a new statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be unveiled near Cinderella Carousel. This statue will...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy