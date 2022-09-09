Babies love music. Because my daughter seemed so interested in music, I decided to enroll my 2-month-old daughter in a mommy and me music class in Houston. Her dad attended the class frequently as well, and we found that the baby and toddler music classes in Houston taught us playful ways to interact with her and ways to incorporate music into our lives at home. It was a hit with our family and was a great opportunity to meet other new parents with babies close in age to our daughter. There are lots of options for baby and toddler music classes In Houston and many offer a free demo class.

