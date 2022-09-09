ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

thekatynews.com

Beat The Heat Food Giveaway

Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) will host a drive-thru food giveaway on Saturday, September 17, 2022, and will begin distributing food, along with fans, from the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center (JWNC), located on the right side of NAM’s building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road at 8 a.m. This distribution is open...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Advocates fight college enrollment crisis

Since 2019, undergraduate enrollment at Texas colleges and universities has declined by 4.1%. This information is anything but new, considering college enrollment nationwide has been on the decline for nearly a decade. Black and brown students are impacted the most. Black youth have fewer access to financial resources, are more...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why did NASA pick Houston?

HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home

HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
papercitymag.com

Houston's Petite Mansions Make Bidders Swoon — These Are No Ordinary Dollhouses

Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) You don’t have to be a little girl to be enchanted by whimsical dollhouses. Consider the sellout contingent of 350 who filled the Junior League of Houston ballroom and crowded around seven fabulous “petite maisons,” which were designed by architects, constructed by a professional builder and beautifully furnished by interior designers.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 10 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: September 12 to 18, 2022

Search no more for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, September 12 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. This week, see the return of fall family fun, celebrate Independence Day for countries across Central and South America, watch Peter Pan as he soars, get up close with gators, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Genius Turner

"3rd Ward's Queen" Turns 94 Today

For over half a century, Nannie Mae Turner has served Third Ward's community.(The author/screenshot) Houston proudly celebrates a true pillar of its historic district. Houston, TX — "Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives," said Queen Elizabeth II, "but often a description of a community, organization or nation." Indeed, from the Queen of England to 3rd Ward's Queen — spreading love reflects a royal touch.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston rescue dog featured on People Magazine

HOUSTON – From a Houston shelter to the pages of People Magazine. The incredible journey of Koda the Canine Yoda, an adorable local pup that has been chosen as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest this year. Koda is a very photogenic dog...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Food Bank's Hunger Action Month helps raise awareness of needs in community

The Houston Food Bank primarily serves low-income people and President and CEO Brian Greene said providing food helps families pay other bills. The Houston Food Bank is partnering with more than 500 groups and over 3,000 volunteers this month to prepare and distribute meals to the 18 counties they serve with numerous events throughout the Houston region.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

9/11 exhibit opens at Houston Baptist University

A sunny cloudless morning in Manhattan, the unthinkable happened. A plane crashed into the World Trade Center. It was one of four hijacked planes part of a daring attack that brought the nation to its knees. Nearly 3,000 people died. To mark the 21st anniversary, Houston Baptist University is hosting...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mommypoppins.com

Baby and Toddler Music Classes in Houston

Babies love music. Because my daughter seemed so interested in music, I decided to enroll my 2-month-old daughter in a mommy and me music class in Houston. Her dad attended the class frequently as well, and we found that the baby and toddler music classes in Houston taught us playful ways to interact with her and ways to incorporate music into our lives at home. It was a hit with our family and was a great opportunity to meet other new parents with babies close in age to our daughter. There are lots of options for baby and toddler music classes In Houston and many offer a free demo class.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Amazing Dental Solution Changes the Life of Vietnam Vet William Steel

Houston – Vietnam Veteran William Steele battled with his teeth pretty much all his life. As far back as age seven, William remembers visits to the dentist were full of bad news. Seven years ago William bit the bullet and had all his teeth removed. This year, William decided to take back his life.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Brazosport ISD increases security at all campuses after threatening emails

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
CLUTE, TX
Click2Houston.com

'I don't think it's appropriate': Parents concerned with Montgomery County's youth softball team plans to host gun raffle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A fundraising effort for a softball league in Montgomery County has some parents concerned and on edge. “I was shocked. It’s really upsetting to me,” explained parent of three, Jessica England. England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League for nearly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
