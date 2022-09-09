Read full article on original website
BRENHAM POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEEKEND DRUG POSSESSION ARRESTS
Brenham police report multiple drug possession arrests over the weekend. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Ashley Burns responded to the 800 block of West First Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed that the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Marvin Beasley of Converse, was in possession of a controlled substance. Beasley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
DEPUTY FINDS NUMEROUS DRUGS DURING A TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston area man was taken into custody after a traffic stop last (Tuesday) night in Fayette County turned up numerous drugs. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Duane Meagher stopped a 1998 Volkswagon Beetle on Interstate 10 at Mile Marker 674 in the Schulenburg area for an equipment violation. Meagher...
Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents
A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
BRENHAM MAN FACES WEAPON, MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGES
Brenham police arrested a local man Saturday night on marijuana and weapon possession charges. Police stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Medical Courts for a moving violation. While speaking with the driver, officers established probable cause for a search and found narcotics and a firearm...
Three Rudder High Students Arrested For Assaulting A Fourth Student
A Rudder High School student was taken to the hospital Monday for treatment of undisclosed injuries after he was assaulted by three other students. Bryan police report three young men were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Bryan ISD report the assault took place inside the building Monday...
College Station Police Arrest Third Man On Charges Of Vehicle Burglaries And Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity
College Station police has arrested a third man who is accused of a pair of vehicle burglaries and engaging in organized criminal activity. 20 year old Cedric Dewayne Lewis of College Station joins 19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams and 20 year old Frederick Parnell of Bryan of being accused of burglaries that took place last April.
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue. The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue. Bryan police say the bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making...
Bryan Police Arrests For Entering A Stranger’s Home To Take A Shower And Breaking Into An Apartment Complex Mail Room
Six Bryan police officers respond shortly before two a.m. Tuesday morning to a woman’s report of a stranger entering her home. The stranger exited the home wearing only his boxer underwear after several requests by an officer using the public address feature on their patrol vehicle. According to the BPD arrest report, the stranger said he had permission from a man who police said did not exist to come in the home through a window, take a shower, and go to bed. There is no reference in the arrest report to the man being under the influence. His clothes were found in the bathroom. 48 year old Jason Kane of Bryan was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing. The arrest report also stated that this was the second home that Kane had entered. Kane remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.
Two men arrested in gun fight
Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas. Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house...
Milam Co. Sheriff’s investigating shooting
MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office says it happened in Milano. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A person of interest has been detained. We will continue...
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHECK OF HOTEL ROOM
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a welfare check was made to a hotel room. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 8:25, Officer Eric Crosby responded to 201 Highway 290 East, the Brenham Knights Inn, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed Chadwick Bryant Allen, 29 of Brenham, to be under the influence of narcotics. Allen was placed in custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
High speed chase in Navasota leads to 3 arrests
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Three men were arrested Tuesday evening after leading Navasota police on a high speed chase. Grimes County Constable, Wes Male, told Navasota police that a man waving a gun and threatening people from inside a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in the 800 block of Laredo Street and tried to pull the it over, but the vehicle sped away from officers.
Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital
A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond. A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas. A good...
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALLS
Two people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after disturbance calls. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 8:55, Cpl. Perez and Officer Marburger responded to the 1000 block of Haynes Street in reference to a weapon involved situation. After investigation, Patrick Darnell Bennett Jr, 29 of Brenham, was found to have made threats towards a Family Member while displaying a knife. Bennett Jr was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Weapon to a Family Member and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Brazos County inmate back in custody after attempting to escape from hospital
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 4:44 pm, an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as Andrew Jones,...
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
NAVASOTA MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING
A Navasota man was arrested Monday morning at the HEB store on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 9:00, Officer Buckner responded to 2508 South Day Street, the Brenham HEB store, in reference to a call of shoplifting. After investigation, Richard Lipscomb, 67 of Navasota, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 in connection with items he took. Lipscomb was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
