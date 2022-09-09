ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
fox7austin.com

Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game

AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3

AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com

Flatwater Foundation talks about TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser

More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Flatwater Foundation founder Mark Garza.
foodgressing.com

Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA

Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive

Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
cohaitungchi.com

The Ultimate Austin Winter Bucket List

You’ll find plenty to do in Austin during the wintertime, both indoors and out, thanks to the city's temperate weather. Here you can hike along forest trails, sip seasonal cocktails in a cozy lounge, explore a world-class museum and dine outdoors on a heated patio. Add these ideas to your Austin winter bucket list and go!
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
fox7austin.com

Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
fox7austin.com

Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety

AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
fox7austin.com

Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 1 man injured

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting happened at around 2:32 a.m. in the area of East 6th Street and Trinity Street. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is not known. There is...
