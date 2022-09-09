Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Texas State takes on No. 17 Baylor after big win against Florida International
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State head coach Jake Spavital and his Bobcats are fresh off a much-needed 41-12 win over Florida International. The team hopes to take some of that momentum and confidence to Waco, where they'll be a 30-point underdog against No. 17 Baylor. "It's one of the...
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
fox7austin.com
Rouse Raiders come away with win against Glenn Grizzlies in FOX 7's Game of the Week
LEANDER, Texas - FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week voters missed on their prediction for the big rivalry game between Glenn and Rouse. 83% of voters picked Glenn to win the game, but it was Rouse coming away with a 10-7 win thanks to a Zach Ramirez field goal as time expired.
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.
fox7austin.com
Fans enjoy free Flo Rida concert after Texas-Alabama game
AUSTIN, Texas - After a hard-fought Texas-Alabama football game, fans got to enjoy a free concert from Flo Rida at Longhorn City Limits. "I couldn't ask for any better for a free concert, that's pretty great, the energy was great in the crowd today," Texas fan Sam Wollenburg said. "It's...
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 3
AUSTIN, Texas - The third week of Central Texas high school football had some highs and some lows. Some teams remain undefeated while some were handed their first loss of the 2022 season. Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
fox7austin.com
Alleged racist incident against Hays CISD volleyball players 'cannot be verified', Comal ISD says
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - According to Comal ISD, allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during a match cannot be verified, but Hays CISD is standing by their students. About a week ago, a Hays CISD parent claimed her daughters, as well as other volleyball players,...
austin.com
This Central Texas Spot Will Make You Feel Like You’re In New England
The Fall season may be a short one here in Central Texas, but if you look hard enough, you can find it. And gorgeous fall foliage is closer than you think! We’re talking about Lost Maples State Natural Area. Forget New England, fall colors can be found at Lost...
fox7austin.com
Certain types of outdoor watering in Cedar Park prohibited following growing leak
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Certain types of outdoor watering are now off-limits in Cedar Park after the discovery late last week that a leak in an intake line for the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority has grown. "It’s an underwater leak, so it’s leaking water directly into Lake Travis," said...
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
fox7austin.com
Flatwater Foundation talks about TYLER's Dam That Cancer fundraiser
More than 200 standup paddlers will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin's Mansfield Dam to the Tom Miller Dam to help raise money to provide mental health therapy to Central Texans impacted by cancer. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Flatwater Foundation founder Mark Garza.
foodgressing.com
Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition + Things to Do – Texas USA
Coming off a record setting 2022 spring and summer season of events, Austin Texas is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of in-person events. Here are some highlights of Austin Festivals 2022 Fall Edition and Top Things to Do. Pecan Street Festival. The Pecan Street Festival is...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Quail at Austin Pets Alive
Meet Quail, FOX 7 Austin's Cat of the Weekend. This 10-year-old friendly feline has really flexible wrists, meaning sometimes she'll even walk on the top of her paws. Quail likes people of all ages and would love any home where she is showered with love and affection. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!.
cohaitungchi.com
The Ultimate Austin Winter Bucket List
You’ll find plenty to do in Austin during the wintertime, both indoors and out, thanks to the city's temperate weather. Here you can hike along forest trails, sip seasonal cocktails in a cozy lounge, explore a world-class museum and dine outdoors on a heated patio. Add these ideas to your Austin winter bucket list and go!
Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?
Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
fox7austin.com
Hot Sauce Festival draws about 2,000 people to South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - About 2,000 people showed up for the 32nd annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival at The Far Out Lounge and Stage in South Austin. The event was for a good cause, benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank and people got to try samples from 20 commercial bottlers and enjoyed music and cold drinks.
fox7austin.com
Activist responds to Texas Sen. John Whitmire's opinion on public safety
AUSTIN, Texas - Reforming the criminal justice system is a top priority for State Senator John Whitmire. But Sunday night on, "Texas, The Issue Is," Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston, provided a harsh assessment on social justice changes brought on by progressive members of his own political party. "The nonsense...
fox7austin.com
Shooting in downtown Austin leaves 1 man injured
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Austin. The shooting happened at around 2:32 a.m. in the area of East 6th Street and Trinity Street. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is not known. There is...
