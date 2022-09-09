Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Fire destroys South Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire at 4:08am on Tuesday morning. Firefighters worked to control the blaze of the fully-engulfed trailer and spent some time afterwards sifting through rubble to tamp out any remaining fire. No one was inside the trailer at the time of the fire and crews say they’re unsure if anyone is living in the trailer.
kfgo.com
Fargo mobile home destroyed in early Tuesday morning fire; no injuries reported
FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Countryside Trailer Court in Fargo. Firefighters responded at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, to the home at 833 Countryside, a short distance north of the KFGO studios, along 25th Street South. Fire Captain Ryan Viergutz said when firefighters arrived, the mobile...
kfgo.com
Man killed in two-vehicle collision in Grand Forks County
THOMPSON, N.D (KFGO) – One man was killed in a head-on collision Tues. morning about six miles east of Thompson. The State Patrol says an eastbound car crossed the center line on a Grand Forks County road and ran into a westbound pickup. The driver of the pickup, a...
trfradio.com
One Dead Following Head-On Collision
A Crookston man is dead following a two vehicle accident this morning approximately 6 miles east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42 year old man was killed when the westbound 1994 Ford F150 he was driving was struck by an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20 year old Tyson Horton, of Fertile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo permanently closes its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Johnny Carino’s in Fargo is shutting its doors permanently. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant stated Tuesday they were closing. The post also included an apology for the inconvenience. The reason for the closure is unknown at this time.
kfgo.com
One man injured in UTV rollover crash near Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – One man was seriously injured in a UTV rollover crash southbound on Cass County Highway 38, approximately 1 mile north of State Highway 46. Bruce Storhoff, 51, of Nome, N.D., drove the UTV from the west ditch onto Highway 38, then into the east ditch. Storhoff attempted to correct the vehicle but rolled several times, ejecting Storhoff from the vehicle. The UTV came to rest in a field on the east side of Highway 38.
KNOX News Radio
Crookston man dies in head-on collision near Thompson
One man was killed in a head-on collision this (Tue) morning about six miles east of Thompson (ND). The North Dakota Highway Patrol says, at about 8:30 AM on County Road 7, an eastbound Dodge Charger crossed the center line and ran into a westbound Ford pickup. The driver of...
kfgo.com
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Mark Stevan Crompton, 41, of Borup, for 5th-Degree Assault. Landon John Barnett, 35, of Brooks, for 2nd-Degree DUI.
KNOX News Radio
ND man injured in UTV crash, arrested for DUI
A North Dakota man was arrested for DUI after being seriously injured when his UTV crashed Saturday evening in Cass County. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff of Nome (ND) was driving a Polaris Ranger southbound on County Highway 38. It drove from the west ditch … into the...
valleynewslive.com
Man seriously hurt, facing DUI charges after crash
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Nome, North Dakota man is seriously hurt and is facing DUI charges after rolling his Polaris Ranger 900XP Saturday night. Authorities say 51-year-old Bruce Storhoff was southbound on Cass County Highway 38, about a mile north of State Highway 46. They say he began...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Johnny Carino's closes doors suddenly and "permanently" in social media post
(Fargo, ND) -- Johnny Carino's Fargo location will be closing its doors "permanently", according to a Facebook post. The post was made around noon today, and states the location will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future. No publicly known reason for the closure is available at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
11 Years After He Was Caught, Accused Drug Cartel Hitman Appears in Fargo Court
FARGO, N.D. — An accused former hitman for a Mexican drug cartel appears in court in Fargo, 11 years after he was caught in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha faces three charges including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities say Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for...
valleynewslive.com
Kollie Trial: Suspect repeatedly tells detectives he doesn’t recall killing teen girl in new trial video
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The words of an alleged killer were the center of focus for 12 jurors today in the third day of the murder trial of Arthur Kollie who is accused of the brutal attack on 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in a Fargo parking lot last summer.
kfgo.com
Daisy Paulsen’s father testifies on day 4 of Arthur Kollie trial
FARGO (KFGO) – On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, the prosecution called her parents to the stand, along with experts in DNA analysis and forensic pathology. Dr. Mark Koponen said that while Paulsen had...
valleynewslive.com
Jurors shown video of man following 14-year-old girl moments before fatal attack
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 15 months after the grisly murder of a 14-year-old West Fargo girl, surveillance video captured from the attack has been released. The second day of testimony continued Friday, Sept. 9 in the trial of 23-year-old Arthur Kollie who’s accused of stabbing and strangling Jupiter Paulsen to death in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. If convicted on the murder charge, he faces the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
froggyweb.com
World’s Largest Cake Walk makes history in Moorhead
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – It was one for the record books in Moorhead Saturday as 639 people made history by joining in the World’s Largest Cake Walk at Trollwood Performing Arts School. Five people walked their way to cake for a year from Nothing Bundt Cake in the record-breaking...
valleynewslive.com
ND Long Term Care Association addresses “overreach by CDC”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Long Term Care Association met Monday in Fargo to discuss concerns over what they are calling overreach by the CDC. They addressed mandates and policies in regard to COVID-19 in long term care facilities. Among their concerns are mask mandates and 10-day quarantines, even when residents are fully vaccinated and boosted.
valleynewslive.com
High school senior suffers serious head injury during football game in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (WCCO) - A Brainerd high school senior is in the hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a football game. According to the Brainerd Warrior football team, senior captain Conner Erickson was injured during Friday night’s game in Moorhead. He was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital where he underwent surgery for the head injury.
TMZ.com
Josh Duhamel Appears to Have Married Audra Mari, Parties in Fargo Bar
12:05 PM PT -- 9/12 -- A clerk for Cass County tells us Josh and Audra got the paperwork for a marriage license on August 26 ... but it hasn't yet been returned. They have 60 days to do so, so ya, they almost certainly got hitched. 7:30 AM PT...
Comments / 0